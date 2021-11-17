‘Established history, policy of supporting terrorists’: India slams Pakistan at UNSC over Kashmir issue

India has slammed Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for raking up the Kashmir issue and called upon the neighbouring country to “immediately vacate all areas” of Jammu and Kashmir “under its illegal occupation”. India also underlined that Pakistan has misused platforms provided by the UN to propagate falls and malicious propaganda against it.

"I would like to categorical about India's position, the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. This includes the areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation," Kajal Bhat, the counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to the UN, said on Tuesday.

India hit back at Pakistan in the UN Security Council after Islamabad raised the Kashmir issue at the 15-nation group.

"I am constrained to take the floor once again to respond to some frivolous remarks made by the representative of Pakistan earlier today," Bhat said before beginning her response at UNSC.

Bhat, who belongs to Jammu and Kashmir, was referring to Pakistan's ambassador to the UN Munir Akram’s comments on the Jammu and Kashmir issue in the UN Security Council during the open debate on 'Maintenance of International Peace and Security Through Preventive Diplomacy'.

"This is not the first time the representative of Pakistan has misused platforms provided by the UN to propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country and seeking in vain to divert the world's attention from the sad state of his country where terrorists enjoy a free pass while the lives of ordinary people, especially those belonging to the minority communities are turned upside down," Bhat said.

India will continue to take firm and decisive action against cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan, she said.

"India desires normal neighbourly relations with all countries including Pakistan, and is committed to addressing outstanding issues, if any, bilaterally and peacefully in accordance with the Simla Agreement and the Lahore declaration,” Bhat said in the UN Security Council.

"However, any meaningful dialogue can be held only in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence. The onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere. Till then India will continue to take firm and decisive steps to respond to cross-border terrorism."

Bhat said in her remarks that UN member states are aware that Pakistan has an "established history and policy” of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists.

“This is a country which has been globally recognised as one openly supporting, training, financing and arming terrorists as a matter of state policy. It holds the ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN Security Council."

