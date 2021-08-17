Terrorists fire at BJP leader in Kulgam; second such killing in Kashmir in Aug

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Javeed Ahmad Dar, constituency president of Homshalibugh in Kulgam, was shifted to a hospital after militants fired upon him at Brazloo-jagir in Kulgam.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 05:24 PM IST
File photo of Jammu and Kashmir Police standing guard at an encounter site in Kulgam. (ANI)

Terrorists shot dead a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday. Javeed Ahmad Dar, constituency president of Homshalibugh in Kulgam, was shifted to a hospital after militants fired upon him at Brazloo-jagir in Kulgam.

The BJP’s media cell head in Kashmir Manzoor Ahmad condemned the killing, news agency ANI reported.

This is the second killing of a BJP leader by militants in Kashmir in August.

On August 9, terrorists had barged into the rented accommodation of Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife Jawhara Banoo in Lal Chowk area of Anantnag, and shot at them from a close range. Sixty-five-year-old Dar was the Kulgam district president of BJP Kisan Morcha and a sarpanch. His wife was also a panch from the same village.

