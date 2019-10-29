e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019

Militants fire at CRPF troops at school in Kashmir’s Pulwama

The militants fired six-seven rounds on the troops deployed at a school in Drabgam that was serving as an examination centre. No injuries have been reported so far.

india Updated: Oct 29, 2019 17:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The incident comes on a day a delegation of European Union MPs are visiting Jammu and Kashmir.
The incident comes on a day a delegation of European Union MPs are visiting Jammu and Kashmir.(ANI)
         

Militants fired at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed at a school in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

The militants fired six-seven rounds on the troops deployed at a school in Drabgam that was serving as an examination centre. No injuries have been reported so far.

CRPF and local police were on duty guarding the school when the incident took place around 3pm. The area has been cordoned off and search operations are underway.

The incident comes on a day a delegation of European Union MPs are visiting the Valley.

On Monday, a truck driver was killed by suspected militants in Anantnag district. He was fired upon by militants in Kanilwan area of Bijbehara, south Kashmir. The gunmen targeted the driver who was waiting for goods to be loaded, police said.

In a separate incident, at least 19 people were wounded in a grenade attack in north Kashmir’s Sopore on Monday evening. Sopore superintendent of police Javid Iqbal said civilians near a bus stand were target of the grenade blast.

He added that the nearest police post from the spot of the attack is more than 300 metres away.

Locals, however, said the grenade was hurled on security forces near the bus stand and missed the intended target injuring the civilians.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 16:55 IST

tags
top news
Militants fire at CRPF troops at school in Kashmir’s Pulwama
Militants fire at CRPF troops at school in Kashmir’s Pulwama
Unlock J&K situation, says UN panel amid EU lawmaker group’s Kashmir visit
Unlock J&K situation, says UN panel amid EU lawmaker group’s Kashmir visit
Nawaz Sharif fighting for life after drastic drop in platelet count: Doctor
Nawaz Sharif fighting for life after drastic drop in platelet count: Doctor
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
My invite to visit India withdrawn, claims EU member from the UK
My invite to visit India withdrawn, claims EU member from the UK
Kohli & Co under terror threat,Delhi Police told to tighten security:Report
Kohli & Co under terror threat,Delhi Police told to tighten security:Report
2-yr-old Sujith’s death prompts judges to reopen court, hold special hearing
2-yr-old Sujith’s death prompts judges to reopen court, hold special hearing
HT reality check: Delhi residents speak on post Diwali pollution spike
HT reality check: Delhi residents speak on post Diwali pollution spike
trending topics
KashmirPM ModiShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office collectionApple AirPods ProShiv SenaDelhiBhai Dooj 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News