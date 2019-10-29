Militants fire at CRPF troops at school in Kashmir’s Pulwama

india

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 17:45 IST

Militants fired at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed at a school in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

The militants fired six-seven rounds on the troops deployed at a school in Drabgam that was serving as an examination centre. No injuries have been reported so far.

CRPF and local police were on duty guarding the school when the incident took place around 3pm. The area has been cordoned off and search operations are underway.

The incident comes on a day a delegation of European Union MPs are visiting the Valley.

On Monday, a truck driver was killed by suspected militants in Anantnag district. He was fired upon by militants in Kanilwan area of Bijbehara, south Kashmir. The gunmen targeted the driver who was waiting for goods to be loaded, police said.

In a separate incident, at least 19 people were wounded in a grenade attack in north Kashmir’s Sopore on Monday evening. Sopore superintendent of police Javid Iqbal said civilians near a bus stand were target of the grenade blast.

He added that the nearest police post from the spot of the attack is more than 300 metres away.

Locals, however, said the grenade was hurled on security forces near the bus stand and missed the intended target injuring the civilians.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 16:55 IST