Terrorists gun down three civilians in separate attacks in Srinagar

Terrorists shot a street hawker and a prominent pharmacy owner in Srinagar on Tuesday and also gunned down another civilian in Bandipora in a series of attacks on Tuesday. The street hawker was killed at Madin Sahib in Hawal on the outskirts of Srinagar while the other person was shot in Bandipora’s Naidkhai.

Makhan Lal Bindroo, owner of a prominent pharmacy was shot dead by the terrorists in Iqbal Park. He was shot at from a point-blank range while he was interacting with customers, police officials told news agency PTI.

Bindroo was rushed to the SMHS hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. According to news agencies, Bindroo was among the few Kashmiri Pandits who did not migrate out of the Valley following the rise in extremism in 1990. Bindroo Medicate, the shop run by him and his wife, is a famous medical care shop in Srinagar.

The police cordoned off the area and a search operation is on to nab the terrorists.

The street hawker, Virender Paswan, was the second victim of the evening. Paswan was shot near Lalbazar’s Madina Chowk in Srinagar. A resident of Bihar, Paswan worked as a street vendor in Srinagar. He was living in Alamgari Bazar in Zadibal.

Another civilian who died in Tuesday evening’s attacks was Mohammad Shafi Lone. Lone, the president of the local taxi stand, was shot dead in Bandipora district’s Naidkhai.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha condemned the killing of the three civilians in a tweet and said that terrorists will not succeed in their ‘nefarious designs’.

Political leaders also condemned the death of Bindroo with BJP leader Altaf Thakur calling Bindroo as pro-poor and a helpful person. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah called Bindroo a ‘kind man’ who never left despite the rise in extremism in the Valley. People's Conference chief Sajad Lone called the attack on Bindroo as ‘outrageous and unacceptable’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON