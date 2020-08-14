Terrorists attack police party in J-K’s Nowgam, 2 killed

india

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 10:46 IST

At least two police personnel have been killed in a terrorists attack that took place on a police party in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam. Another has been injured as per reports. The policemen belonged to the 20th battalion of IRP.

The police personnel were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment where two of them were declared dead. The area where the attack took place has been cordoned off.

In a tweet, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the attack took place near the Nowgam Bypass.

#Terrorists fired #indiscriminately upon police party near #Nowgam Bypass. 03 police personnel injured. They were shifted to hospital for treatment where 02 among them attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 14, 2020

