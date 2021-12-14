Terrorists will be tracked, killed: Kashmir IGP after Srinagar attack

Kashmir police chief Vijay Kumar said on Tuesday the deadly attack on the bus carrying security personnel in Srinagar on Monday evening was pre-planned and those behind the killings will be caught soon.

Two policemen were killed and 12 others were injured on Monday evening as Kashmir Tigers, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), carried out the attack on a bus carrying Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police personnel on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The death toll rose to three after constable Rameez Ahmad of the 9th Battalion, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, succumbed to his injuries at the Indian Army's 92 Base hospital, officials said on Tuesday.

“It was a planned attack by two foreign terrorists and one local terrorist. Three police personnel have lost their lives in this attack. One terrorist who managed to flee will be caught and the group will be neutralised soon,” Vijay Kumar, inspector general of police, Kashmir Range, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Kumar along and other police personnel also paid their tributes to constable Rameez Ahmad, who lost his life after Monday’s terrorist attack.

According to officials, the bus, carrying 25 police personnel, came under fire from terrorists in Zewan in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. They said at least 14 personnel of the ninth battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police sustained injuries in the attack.

The injured were taken to various hospitals where an assistant sub-inspector Ghulam Hassan and constable Shafeeq Ali succumbed to their injuries.

Meanwhile, security forces killed a suspected terrorist during a gun battle in Jammu's Poonch district.

“The operation was launched on December 13 on receiving specific Intelligence inputs of presence of armed terrorists in the area. During the encounter in early hours on December 14, the terrorist attempted to escape while opening fire at the security personnel, however was neutralised in ensuing fire,” a defence spokesperson said.

“One AK-47 Rifle, four magazines and pouches have been recovered from the slain terrorist,” the spokesperson added.