Tesla commissions first charging station in Gurugram

Electric vehicle major Tesla on Wednesday said it has launched its first charging station in Gurugram at DLF Horizon Center. FILE PHOTO: A Tesla service center in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 6, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)

This significant step reinforces Tesla's commitment to building a robust charging infrastructure in India, empowering customers with seamless and sustainable mobility solutions, the company said in a statement.

"The company believes in creating the ecosystem. Our mission is to accelerate transition towards the sustainable future and Ev adoption is largely dependent on the ecosystem around the EVs. It's just not the car but also the charging infrastructure which is also important,” Tesla India General Manager Sharad Agarwal stated.

The company is looking to create charging infrastructure around the lifestyle of customers, he added.

The Supercharging site, located in the Surface Parking Area at Horizon Center is equipped with four V4 Superchargers with peak charging speed of 250 kW; and three destination chargers providing charging speed of 11 kW, ensuring flexibility for every Tesla owner and catering to diverse customer needs, it added.

With Tesla Superchargers, a Model Y unit can add up to 275 km of range in just 15 minutes, the company stated.

With the commissioning of the latest site, Tesla now operates three charging stations across the country, equipped with 12 superchargers and 10 destination Chargers.