T’gana Cong spokesman quits, party MP meets Amit Shah

Rumblings surfaced in the Telangana Congress within a day after its lawmaker from Munugode assembly constituency Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned from the party staging a banner of revolt against Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy.

On Friday, Rajagopal Reddy’s elder brother Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, a parliament member from Bhongir, met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, dropping enough hints that he might soon follow the path of his younger brother.

At the same time, prominent Dalit leader and All India Congress Committee official spokesman Dasoju Sravan also resigned from the primary membership of the party, alleging high-handed behaviour of Revanth Reddy in the party.

Rajagopal, who on August 2 announced his resignation from the Congress, put in his papers on Thursday. He met Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday and declared that he would join the BJP on August 21 at a public meeting in Nalgonda. He hoped that his elder brother Venkat Reddy will also take a wise decision soon.

Within half an hour of Rajagopal’s meeting with Shah, Venkat Reddy also met the Union minister at his residence and spoke with him for half an hour. He, however, said he had met Shah only to talk on the flood situation in Telangana and request the Centre to extend relief to the flood-affected people.

He said he had no intention of leaving the Congress. “But if I want to quit, I will do it openly and inform the party leadership. I am not afraid of anybody,” he said.

Venkat Reddy attacked the PCC chief to hold a meeting of the party workers at Munugode constituency on Friday without informing him as he is the local MP. “Revanth Reddy is trying to hound me out of the party. I will take up the matter with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sravan wrote a letter to the AICC president saying he was forced to resign from the party due to monarchic style of functioning of the PCC chief.

“There is utter chaos and anarchy in Telangana Congress, especially after Revanth Reddy became the PCC chief. While the party’s philosophy has taken the back seat, money and caste feelings are dominating the party. As a result, SCs, STs and BCs are distancing from the party,” he said.

Alleging that Revanth was trying to project his personal image, Sravan said the PCC chief had turned the Telangana Congress into a private property, as if he had acquired it as a franchise from Delhi. “Ignoring the real and genuine party workers, he is operating the party like a private event management,” he alleged.

The PCC chief did not respond to Sravan’s charges, as he was away in the party meeting at Munugode.

