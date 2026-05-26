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T’gana gets 9.968 crore to develop rural infrastructure

The 16th finance commission allocates ₹9,968 crore to Telangana for rural infrastructure from 2026-31, emphasizing transparency and proper fund use.

Published on: May 26, 2026 06:32 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
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Hyderabad The 16th finance commission has allocated 9,968 crore to Telangana for the five-year period from 2026-27 to 2030-31 for the development of rural infrastructure and civic amenities in gram panchayats, mandal parishads and zilla parishads across the state, people familiar with the development said on Monday.

T’gana gets 9.968 crore to develop rural infrastructure

According to a communication received by the state government from the Centre, the allocation is part of the 4,35,236 crore recommended by the 16th finance commission for states nationwide during the five-year award period.

The allocation formula is based on 90% weightage to the projected rural population as per 2026 estimates and 10% weightage to geographical area. Based on this formula, Telangana, which accounts for 1.92% of the rural population and 0.37% of the country’s geographical area, has been allotted 9,968 crore out of the total national grant pool.

The Centre also issued detailed guidelines regarding the utilisation, monitoring and transparency of these funds.

As per the guidelines, the grants are to be utilised by rural local bodies, including gram panchayats, mandal parishads and zilla parishads, for infrastructure development, drinking water supply, sanitation, waste management, rural roads, street lighting and other public services.

“The Centre will release the second instalment based on utilisation certificates and progress reports of the first tranche. The grants will be transferred directly to the state government’s account, and the funds must be passed on to the respective rural local bodies within 10 working days,” the official quoted above added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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