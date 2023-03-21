T’gana orders detailed probe into paper leak case

The Telangana government has ordered a detailed police inquiry into the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam question paper leak, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and state information technology minister K T Rama Rao said.

Telangana government has ordered a detailed police inquiry into the TSPSC exam question paper leak (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision was taken on Saturday after an official meeting convened by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan to review the latest developments in the TSPSC.

Speaking to reporters, KTR, as the chief minister’s son is called, said the TSPSC had lodged a complaint with director general of police (DGP) Anjani Kumar to conduct a deep probe into the question paper leakage issue, as one of the accused who was arrested in connection with the incident turned out to be an active Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker.

KTR had earlier alleged that Atla Rajasekhar Reddy, an outsourcing employee working as a network expert in the TSPSC, who was arrested by the Hyderabad police, was an active BJP worker, as was revealed in the initial investigation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BRS released Reddy’s social media posts showing photographs of him with other BJP activists and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay.

“Now that the accused has been found to be a BJP worker, the DGP was requested to probe whether any political conspiracy was hatched in the entire episode,” the minister said.

Reacting to the BJP’s demand for a judicial inquiry by a sitting high court judge into the TSPSC question paper leakage issue, KTR said a special investigation team (SIT) of Hyderabad police was yet to complete its investigation. “Why should the BJP create apprehensions among the people, especially the youth?” he asked.

On how the government recruited a BJP activist in the TSPSC, the minister quipped how any government would check the motives or ideologies of an individual while recruiting. “In any case, all such details would come out during the police investigation,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stating that the government would take stringent action against those involved in the TSPSC question paper leak irrespective of their political affiliations, KTR urged the youth not to get instigated by the politically motivated comments of a few politicians.

He alleged that Sanjay was deliberately trying to instigate youth against the government for political gains.

He asserted that the leakage of question papers in the TSPSC was not a systemic failure, but it had happened due to the greed of two individuals. “As per the preliminary report of the Special Investigation Team there was no hacking into the system,” he said.

Stating that the government would understand the agony of youth who appeared for the examinations, KTR said for the benefit of the candidates, who appeared for the examinations earlier, the Commission would not charge any fees again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The government would operate study circles round the clock for them to prepare for the re-examinations. Further, digital study material for the examinations would be provided for free to the youth and free food would also be arranged at the study centres,” he said.

The minister said at the review meeting held by the chief minister, it was decided to go in for more systematic reforms and extensive use of technology to strengthen TSPSC further. “To this effect, TSPSC members, former TSPSC Chairman Ganta Chakrapani, along with a few ministers had discussed the proposed reforms at length at the meeting,” he said.

He claimed that since the formation of Telangana, TSPSC had conducted 99 examinations, and over 450,000 candidates had appeared for these examinations. In the last eight years, there was not a single allegation was made against TSPSC, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting strongly to KTR’s comments, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay sought to know why the government had not kept any watch on Rajasekhar Reddy and taken action against him if he was a BJP worker.

“Rajasekhar Reddy has been working in the TSPSC since 2010. If he is a BJP worker, why has the government continued him in the service as an outsourcing employee all these years? The government would keep a watch on people’s credentials, before continuing their services. Why hasn’t the BRS government done that?” he asked.

Sanjay said the IT department had bungled in plugging loopholes in the system. “That is why we are holding KTR responsible for the leakage of the question paper and demanding his dismissal. If the government has so many doubts, why is it hesitating to order a judicial inquiry by a sitting high court judge?” he asked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON