T’gana ready to compete with global economies: CM

Stating that Telangana, the youngest state in the country, was drawing inspiration from the development models of larger economies like China, Japan, Germany, South Korea and Singapore, chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday declared that the state was gearing up to compete with these countries. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, and others in a group photograph during the formal opening of the Telangana Rising Global Summit, in Hyderabad on Monday. (ANI)

Speaking at the inauguration of two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 at Bharat Future City on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the chief minister cited GuangDong province in China as an example of rapid transformation.

“Guang-Dong’s economy is the largest for any province in China. In just around 20 years, they have achieved the highest investment and growth in the world. We want to replicate the same model in Telangana,” he said.

He said Telangana’s next phase of progress would be guided by deep consultation, expert guidance and citizen aspirations, adding that the government adopted the Indian constitutional model of deliberation to craft a roadmap for the next two decades.

The chief minister outlined targets of transforming Telangana into a US$ 1 trillion economy by 2034 and a US$ 3 trillion economy by 2047. Although the state accounts for just 2.9% of India’s population, it contributes around 5% of the national GDP. By 2047, he said, the goal is to raise this share to 10%

The chief minister said the presence of global leaders, corporate executives, diplomats and policymakers at the Telangana Rising Global Summit strengthened his confidence. “Yesterday was a dream. Today, all of you have joined us as partners and stakeholders. With your support, we can achieve all our goals,” he said, concluding with the message that “Telangana Rising is unstoppable.”

Earlier, formally inaugurating the summit, Telangana governor Jishnu Dev Varma noted the government’s multi-level support for women farmers and women’s groups. On the first day of the summit, a series of panel discussions took place simultaneously at various conference halls at the venue under the auspices of the ministers concerned, experts and business honchos.