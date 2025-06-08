Thackeray cousins’ photo in Saamana fuels reunion buzz

Amid intense speculation over possibility of an alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), the former’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on Saturday published an old photograph of the estranged cousins, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, on its front page. MNS chief Raj Thackeray held a party meeting on Saturday to gauge the mood among his party leaders and workers on a possible alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT). (PTI)

Meanwhile, MNS chief Raj Thackeray held a party meeting on Saturday to gauge the mood among his party leaders and workers on a possible alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT).

“Leaders from both sides have been deliberating on the possibilities of coming together as it is seen as the need of the hour for both the parties. Both parties are going through the troubled waters and it is the battle for survival for them,” a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, requesting anonymity.

Speculation of an alliance has picked up pace ahead of the ensuing civic body polls, likely to be held after the monsoon, and it was further fuelled by recent statements by the Thackeray cousins, who parted ways in 2006.

Both leaders have hinted at a possible reconciliation, with Raj Thackeray maintaining it was not difficult to unite in the interest of Marathi manoos (Marathi-speaking people) while Uddhav Thackeray saying he was ready to put aside trivial fights, provided those working against Maharashtra’s interests were not entertained.

On Friday, Uddhav Thackeray said whatever the people of Maharashtra wish will happen. The statement was highlighted with the photo of the two cousins together in Saamana.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire said the issue was discussed in a meeting at the party chief’s residence, Matoshree, a month ago. “Uddhavji was positive about joining hands with Raj Thackeray and the responsibility of talks was given to our leader Anil Parab,” he claimed.

The MNS chief is also holding meetings with senior leaders of the party. Senior leader Bala Nandgaonkar, who was part of the Saturday meeting, said: “The decision (about alliance with Uddhav Thackeray’s party) will be taken by our top leader and it would not be proper for me to speak about it.”

In a surprise statement, Gajanan Kirtikar of the rival Shiv Sena, led by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, said even his party should join hands with the Thackeray cousins. “The revival of the Thackeray brand is the need of the hour and it is the sentiment among the people of Maharashtra. It will be a people-friendly alliance and even Shinde-led Sena too should join them to revive the Shiv Sena,” Kiritkar said.

Reacting to the development, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said it would be premature to react to the possible alliance. “It would not be fair for me to react to what Raj Thackeray has said and how Uddhav Thackeray has reacted to it. More than two brothers, the media is excited about the reconciliation. I would react when it actually happens,” the senior BJP leader told reporters.

Shinde also echoed the sentiments, saying: “Everybody has the right to decide whom to go with. There is no point in reacting to the possibilities based on ifs and buts.”