Home / India News / Thane: 34-year-old dies while crossing railway track

Thane: 34-year-old dies while crossing railway track

india Updated: Jun 16, 2020 15:27 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustan Times, Thane
The accident occurred near the Parsik tunnel.
The accident occurred near the Parsik tunnel. (HT file photo)
         

A fish vendor (34) died after he hit by a local train at around 9.15am on Tuesday, while he was trying to cross a railway track between Kalwa and Thane.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) authorities said that the deceased has been identified as Rizwan Abdul Shaikh, who was on his way to Mumbra to start the day’s business.

The accident occurred near the Parsik tunnel, they added.

“Shaikh was trying to cross the track, when a local train hit him. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination and his family members have been informed,” said Smita Dahke, senior inspector, GRP, Thane.

Indian officer, two others killed in clash with PLA; casualties on both sides
Green shoots have begun to be visible in economy: PM Modi to chief ministers
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
Indian, Chinese army officials hold meeting to defuse tension after face-off in Ladakh
Furious at torture of 2 staffers by Pak’s ISI, India to put downgrade in ties on table
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Shocking and unacceptable, says Congress on Indian Army casualties in Ladakh
Watch: Snow leopard climbs rocky cliff in Uttarakhand’s Gangotri National Park
