Thane fruit vendor urinates in bag, continues to sell; arrested | Video

The Thane Police has arrested a fruit seller in Dombivali district on Sunday for allegedly selling fruits without washing hands after urination in a bag, news agency PTI reported. A video of the 20-year-old fruit seller urinating in the plastic bag went viral on social media.(@dayanandnene (X))

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Angry locals reportedly entered the market and vandalised it before the police could reach the spot and bring the situation under control.

According to Manpada Police, the incident took place at a market in Nilje area in Dombivali and the man was identified as Ali Khan. He has been arrested under sections 271 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.) 272 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 296 (obscenity) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

Similar incident in Ghaziabad

On September 15, angry locals beat up two workers of a juice shop in Ghaziabad for allegedly mixing urine with juices served to their customers. Videos which went viral online showed angry locals physically assaulting the two workers. A user who posted the video claimed that about “one litre of urine was recovered from that shop”.

Local sources told Times of India that a plastic container with urine was found inside the shop raising the suspicion of locals. The workers allegedly admitted to the act and even apologised for their actions after getting thrashed by the locals.

After the video went viral online, the police arrived at the scene and arrested the two workers. Further investigations are on to establish the extent of the act and potential health risks of customers of that shop.

Consuming urine can lead to a host of bacterial infections and other health complications. The incident sparked widespread outrage on social media and prompted discussions on food safety standards in roadside shops.