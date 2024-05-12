Waiter, 21, admits to rubbing his genitals, urinating on food and more, arrested

In a disturbing turn of events, 21-year-old waiter Jace Christian Hanson admitted to police that he tainted food served to customers at a steakhouse on numerous occasions. Hanson worked at Hereford House Steakhouse in Leawood, Kansas, USA. The police looked into the matter of potential intentional food harm at the restaurant after FBI agents alerted them, as per reports. Jace Christian Hanson was tracked and arrested by the police for his acts. (X/@CCofelt)

According to the New York Post, detectives said in their affidavit dated April 26 that the federal agents gave them thumbnails from videos that a user going by the name "Vandalizer" had posted his heinous acts on thisvid.com. The videos showed a man "urinating in food contained in restaurant-style bins, pressing food items against his penis and buttocks, and using his feet to touch food items."

Other videos also showed Hanson urinating over various food items at the restaurant, such as sauces, desserts and more. He even uploaded videos of him spitting on "everything" in the restaurant. (Also Read: Man who went viral for ‘gold-white’ dress in 2015 admits he tried to strangle his wife)

The FBI contacted a phone number they thought belonged to Hanson as they were worried that unwary customers might be served tainted food. They followed the signal to the Hereford House parking lot, where they discovered a car registered in Hanson's name. Detectives spoke with the head chef and the owner of the restaurant on April 25. The chef identified his au jus sauce from one of the thumbnail photos. Then, when Hanson was called out of the kitchen, the police identified the shoes that he had worn in his last three videos, reported the New York Post.

Later, he admitted his wrongdoings and said that he did so after receiving requests from men on various dating apps.

He admitted masturbating in the restaurant's walk-in fridge but denied putting his bodily fluids on any food items. When questioned about what motivated him, Hanson said that he did it originally because he disliked his job but that he continued to do it even when he began to enjoy it. (Also Read: Woman released from jail on car theft charge steals pickup truck, then this happens)

Hanson was arrested and charged with criminal threat, a felony punishable by up to 13 months in jail and a $100,000 fine. He is currently released on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Johnson County District Court on June 6. The Leawood Police Department is looking for people who may have eaten at the restaurant between March 26 and April 23 and then became ill.

As per the New York Post, Hereford House Steakhouse said in a statement, "This is an upsetting situation for our customers and for all of us connected to the restaurant." They also added that they look forward to serving everyone.