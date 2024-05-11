Woman released from jail on car theft charge steals pickup truck, then this happens

A Colorado woman’s attempt to steal a pickup truck — shortly after she was released from jail on a car theft charge — was thwarted not by officers, nor the truck’s owners, but by her inability to drive a stick shift, Boulder Police said. The woman, released from jail on car theft charges, allegedly tried to steal a pickup truck the next day. (X/@boulderpolice)

The woman had been released from jail on May 3 after being accused of stealing a car a day earlier, and walked down the road until she spotted a pickup truck with the keys inside. She then started the pickup, but apparently discovered she couldn’t manage the manual transmission, so she got out and walked away, leaving the truck to roll forward and strike a fire hydrant, police said.

The woman was arrested and now has a May 30 court date on new charges of motor vehicle theft, careless driving, driving without a license and failing to report the crash. The truck was returned to its owner, police said.

Police titled a social media post about the case “Stick Shift FTW," which is an acronym for “for the win.” The department wrote, “Not a standard recommendation for car theft prevention, but this past Friday a stick shift kept a thief from getting far in a stolen car.” In the following lines, they explained the incident in detail.

“Thankfully no one was injured, and the truck was quickly returned to its rightful owner,” the department added.

Take a look at the entire post here:

What did X users say about this incident?

“Stick shift and cursive = unbeatable superpowers,” joked an X user.

“She should be forced to pay 100% of the original value of the truck to the owner (in addition to paying for its repairs) upon conviction. That'll teach her not to ever steal any vehicle ever again,” shared another.

“Why was she let out after just stealing a different car?” asked a third.

“The most telling part of this story is that the female was arrested the day before for stealing a car and already out,” wrote a fourth.