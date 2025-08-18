Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Thane man loses 41 lakh in online trading fraud; 2 booked

PTI |
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 10:39 am IST

As per the victim's complaint, he came across a trading advertisement on Facebook and while pursuing it, he was added to a WhatsApp group.

Two persons allegedly cheated a 48-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane city of 40.99 lakh in a fake online trading scheme, police said on Monday.

After the victim's efforts to recover the money failed, he approached the police.
After the victim's efforts to recover the money failed, he approached the police.

As per the victim's complaint, he came across a trading advertisement on Facebook and while pursuing it, he was added to a WhatsApp group where he was guided by fraudsters to invest in IPOs.

He transferred 40,99,814 to some bank accounts in May and June this year. His accounts later reflected his investment had risen to 88,39,072, but he was unable to withdraw the amount.

When the fraudsters asked him to pay 20 per cent of the amount as tax, the man realised he was cheated, an official from Vartak Nagar police station said.

After the victim's efforts to recover the money failed, he approached the police.

Based on his complaint, the police on Sunday registered an FIR against two persons, including a woman, under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Thane man loses 41 lakh in online trading fraud; 2 booked
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On