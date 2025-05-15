‘Thank President Trump’: White House shares message from Kashmiri waiter in Qatar

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday said that a Kashmiri waiter in Doha asked her to personally thank former President Donald Trump for helping mediate the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 9, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

Leavitt wrote that the waiter said he had been unable to return home due to the ongoing conflict, but had just been informed that he could now travel back safely.

She cited the encounter as a reflection of Trump’s efforts to prevent a potential nuclear crisis and to restore stability in the region.

“This morning at breakfast in Doha, my waiter told me to thank President Trump for him. I asked him why. He told me he is from Kashmir, and he has been unable to return home in recent weeks due to the India-Pakistan conflict. But he was just notified that he’s now able to return, thanks to the ceasefire mediated by President Trump, @VP & @SecRubio,” Karoline Leavitt wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

Leavitt claimed the waiter said President Trump hasn’t received due credit for helping avert a nuclear war, praised his approach to resolving global conflicts, and described his Middle East visit as a turning point in US foreign policy.

“He (waiter) said President Trump is not receiving enough credit for literally preventing a nuclear war — and he is right! President Trump inherited so many conflicts around the globe, and he is tackling them one at a time. This historic trip to the Middle East has marked a significant turn in U.S. foreign policy in the region that will finally usher the Golden Age of the Middle East! Peace, through strength, is being restored!” Karoline Leavitt added in her post.

Despite India’s firm denial of his claim, US President Donald Trump reiterated in a speech in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that he had helped broker a recent ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan centred on trade.

Positioning himself as a ‘peacemaker’, Trump referred to the India-Pakistan ceasefire as a diplomatic achievement, asserting that his administration urged both countries to trade goods instead of exchanging nuclear threats.