‘Thank you for the blessing’: PM Modi tweets after BJP sweeps Tripura local polls

india

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 09:35 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday tweeted his thanks to the people of Tripura, where his Bharatiya Janata Party swept the three-tier panchayats elections held on July 27.

The results were announced on Thursday as the BJP won 638, Congress 158, CPI(M) 22 and the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) six seats. Nine seats were won by Independents. Polls were held in only 15% of the total seats, as 85% of the seats have already been won by the ruling BJP unopposed.

“Tripura’s faith in @BJP4India remains unwavering! I thank the people of the state for blessing the party in the Panchayat Elections across the state. The transformative work in Tripura’s rural areas is positively impacting many lives. Kudos to the local unit for the hardwork!” Prime Modi tweeted.

“I would urge @BJP4India Karyakartas from other states to interact with Karyakartas from Tripura. The Party’s repeated successes in the state demonstrate the power of development politics and democratic temperament. It also shows that with the right effort, everything is possible,” Modi wrote.

The Prime Minister also tagged Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s tweet declaring the BJP’s massive win in the local polls.

The BJP won 638, the CPI(M) 22, the Congress 158 and the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) six seats in the three-tier panchayats polls, the elections for which was held on July 27. Nine seats were won by Independents.

In panchayat samiti, the BJP won 74 seats, the CPI(M) one and the Congress six. In zilla parishad, the BJP won 77 seats and the Congress two

The elections were held in 833 gram panchayat seats, 82 panchayat samiti seats and 79 zilla parishad seats. There are 6,111 gram panchayat seats, 419 panchayat samiti seats and 116 zilla parishad seats in Tripura.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 09:35 IST