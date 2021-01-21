IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / The community dogs of Dhanbad: pampered, protected, proud
Bagchi doesn’t like the terms stray dogs or street dogs. Dogs living within localites are community dogs, he says.
Bagchi doesn’t like the terms stray dogs or street dogs. Dogs living within localites are community dogs, he says.
india news

The community dogs of Dhanbad: pampered, protected, proud

In the coal capital of India, a group of animal lovers is encouraging people to treat dogs with love and compassion
READ FULL STORY
By Shara Ashraf Prayag
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:45 PM IST

They recognise his white car from a distance. Almost as if they can read the number plate. Observant, hopeful eyes light up at its sight. “Aye, aye” (come, come) Anutosh Bagchi tells them in Bangla, signalling them to gather. They show up from different directions, excited to break bread together. Kalu, Kalia, Sheru, Chhota Sheru…they know their names well and respond with respect and affection.

This is how the “community dogs of Dhanbad” begin their day. “Our dogs are well fed and they are well behaved, too. We don’t address them as strays,” says Bagchi, who lives in the Coal Capital of India situated in Jharkhand.

The 71-year-old general manager of Skylark Hotel leaves from home a little early every morning to ensure the dogs get their share of fish and rice laddoos on time. The dogs are fed once again in the evening by members of Bagchi’s animal lovers group.

The group of ten members came into being when the pandemic struck. “In the initial few days of the lockdown, one didn’t realise what animals were going through. With dhabas shut, there was suddenly no one to give them leftovers. That’s when we got into action and formed this group, connecting to members via Whatsapp,” shares Bagchi.

The city was divided into various zones with one person heading each. “Soon, we included even a few cows and oxen in our feeding program, along from cats, dogs and birds,” says Bagchi. Oxen and cows are fed gud, choker and kutti (cattle feed). “We realised what a challenge it was for these big animals to keep their stomach full. Thus abandoned oxen and cows in the city became a part of the feeding initiative,” he shares.

Once they are assured of love and care, dogs start trusting you and treat you with 100 times more love, says Bagchi
Once they are assured of love and care, dogs start trusting you and treat you with 100 times more love, says Bagchi

Cultivating compassion

Bagchi has also started organising sensitisation classes across the city to encourage people to do their bit for animals. “We want to reduce the human-animal conflict. I come across instances of mischievous people pelting stones on dogs or beating them with sticks mercilessly for no reason. This leads to aggression in them. Hunger is also a big trigger. It’s a battle for survival. As long as you give them love and feed them, they don’t pose any threat to humans,” he says.

Bagchi and his team conduct sensitisation meetings in various localities across the city to pass this message. “We go to clubs, schools and play grounds where we talk to children and their parents as well as grandparents and show them videos explaining dos and don’ts of taking care of dogs living in the community,” he says.

“Dogs are quick to learn and inherently compassionate. Once they are assured of food, love and care, they start trusting you and treat you with 100 times more love and care,” says the animal lover.

Greeting passers-by with exuberant tail wagging in the daytime, the loyal community doggos are always willing to play chowkidaars as night falls, guarding localities from suspicious elements, he says.

Bagchi’s group is also getting the dogs sterilized through non-invasive methods. “Female dogs are given oral contraceptives during the estrous cycle . This is quite an effective measure that our group is carrying out to control the population of dogs,” he says.

No one’s a stray here

Baghchi also corrects people when they use the terms stray or street dogs. “If you address dogs with such terms, you are likely to mistreat them. They are community dogs. If they live with us, they are a part of our community. Let’s give them the place they deserve,” says Bagchi whose group has been taking care of some 10,000 dogs in Dhanbad.

Bagchi’s four-legged friends are grateful for all the love. There’s no growling and teeth gnashing for food. They wait for their turn to be fed patiently, for they know there’s enough meal for everyone. They are the community dogs of Dhanbad. Pampered, protected, proud.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chairman Anit Thapa during a rally at Sukna in Siliguri in December 2020.(PTI)
Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chairman Anit Thapa during a rally at Sukna in Siliguri in December 2020.(PTI)
india news

Citizenship row hits GTA chairman Anit Thapa after Nepalese portal’s claim

By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:14 AM IST
  • Anit Thapa refuted the portal's claim and claimed it was a conspiracy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Dissent escalates in K’taka BJP against BSY after cabinet reshuffle

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Bengaluru: Hours after he shuffled his cabinet to allocate portfolios to newly inducted ministers, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa faced a backlash on Thursday from both the old guard and the new entrants, leaving the 77-year-old seemingly isolated
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Sasikala tests positive for Covid days before release from prison

By Sharan Poovanna and Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Chennai and Bengaluru: VK Sasikala, the jailed associate of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Will decide in 4 weeks on mercy plea of Rajiv case convict: TN Guv to SC

By Abraham Thomas, New delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday told the Supreme Court that a decision on the mercy petition of one of the convicts serving a life sentence for the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, AG Perarivalan will be taken within four weeks
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Internal elections, upcoming assembly polls in focus as Cong Working Committee meets today

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:09 AM IST
New Delhi:The Congress Working Committee meeting on Friday might consider the upcoming assembly elections in four states and the time required for the party’s election authority (CEA) to prepare the ground for internal elections, before drawing up a schedule for the latter, which could see the election of a new president
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Ahead of elections, TMC says BSF being misused

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Kolkata The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India alleging that the Border Security Force was threatening people living in areas in the state bordering Bangladesh, asking them to vote for a particular political party
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

5 dead as fire breaks out at Serum facility

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Five people were killed in a blaze that ripped through the top floor and partially damaged another floor of a five-storey building at a facility of the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune on Thursday, but the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer said the incident will not hit the production of coronavirus shot Covishield
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

IT panel quizzes Facebook, Twitter over data protection

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The parliamentary panel on information technology on Thursday quizzed Facebook and Twitter over their data-sharing and protection protocols in the wake of recent changes to WhatsApp’s privacy policy that have since been deferred , people familiar with the proceedings said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

‘Construction in our own territory’: China on Arunachal village report

By Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Beijing China on Thursday dismissed a report that said it had built a village in Arunachal Pradesh, saying the construction activities were within its own territory and its sovereign right
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Army plans to deploy 10,000 troops as LAC reinforcements

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:52 PM IST
NEW DELHI: With a planned and gradual drawdown of soldiers underway in the Northeast ,where the security situation has significantly improved, the Indian Army plans to redeploy up to 10,000 extra troops by the year-end to carry out the force’s primary task --- dealing with the Chinese threat in the eastern sector, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday on condition of anonymity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranchi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav being taken for his ultrasound at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), in Ranchi, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI23-12-2020_000246B)(PTI)
Ranchi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav being taken for his ultrasound at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), in Ranchi, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI23-12-2020_000246B)(PTI)
india news

Lalu Prasad under observation at RIMS after contracting pneumonia

By Gautam Mazumdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:44 PM IST
  • RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad said it seems to be a case of acute pneumonia and he has been put under round-the-clock observation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao in a still from 'The White Tiger'. (SOURCED).
Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao in a still from 'The White Tiger'. (SOURCED).
india news

Delhi HC refuses to stay Netflix premiere of ‘The White Tiger’

By Richa banka
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:43 PM IST
  • Hours before the release of the movie based on the Booker Prize winning novel of the same name written by Aravind Adiga, the court dismissed an urgent plea to injunct the makers and Netflix from premiering the movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bagchi doesn’t like the terms stray dogs or street dogs. Dogs living within localites are community dogs, he says.
Bagchi doesn’t like the terms stray dogs or street dogs. Dogs living within localites are community dogs, he says.
india news

The community dogs of Dhanbad: pampered, protected, proud

By Shara Ashraf Prayag
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:45 PM IST
In the coal capital of India, a group of animal lovers is encouraging people to treat dogs with love and compassion
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Allahabad High Court had granted bail Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan in a case of alleged forgery of Abdullah's birth certificate(HT FILE PHOTO)
The Allahabad High Court had granted bail Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan in a case of alleged forgery of Abdullah's birth certificate(HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

SC upholds bail for Azam Khan, wife and son in forgery case

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:12 PM IST
  • The Supreme Court dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government's appeal as it noted that the order was limited to grant of bail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fishermen sitting at a demonstration site during a protest against the killing of four fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, in Rameswaram on Thursday (ANI Photo)
Fishermen sitting at a demonstration site during a protest against the killing of four fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, in Rameswaram on Thursday (ANI Photo)
india news

India lodges protest after fishermen die in crash with Sri Lankan naval craft

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:50 PM IST
  • India expressed “deep anguish at the loss of lives” and emphasised the need to deal with issues related to fishermen in a humanitarian manner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP