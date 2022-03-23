'The Kashmir Files': Scuffle at Nashik hall after women asked to remove saffron stoles

A scuffle broke out at a cinema hall in Maharashtra's Nashik on Wednesday after some women, who had arrived to watch The Kashmir Files wearing saffron stoles, were allegedly asked to remove them by the hall management to which they objected. The matter escalated in a brawl between the cinema hall management and the women, news agency ANI reported.

The police, however, said the situation is peaceful now.

The women had allegedly joined a group, which was helping them watch the movie. “The group had no badge or anything of that sort, so they provided them with saffron stoles for their identification as part of the group. There was nothing else behind it,” said ANI quoted a woman as saying.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files has been one of the most talked-about films in recent times and has reignited the blame game between the BJP and opposition parties over the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s from the Valley.

A video is also going viral on social media, where a mob wearing saffron scarfs is seen interrupting the screening of Akshay's 'Bachchhan Paandey'. According to news agency PTI, the mob forcefully stopped the screening of the film and instead demanded the screening of The Kashmir Files.