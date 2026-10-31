The Nashik Kumbh: A 34,700-crore vision of faith, power and development

When President Droupadi Murmu presides over the ceremonial hoisting of the sacred flags at Ramkund in Nashik and Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar today, the ritual will mark more than the formal beginning of a religious congregation that comes once every 12 years.

Nashik is not attempting to reproduce Prayagraj where the footfall was an estimated 66 crore; rather, its challenge is shaped by a distinctive religious geography. (HT FILE)

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It will set in motion one of Maharashtra’s most ambitious administrative and infrastructure exercises that involves an estimated ₹34,732 crore in projects, 12 crore projected pilgrim visits and an attempt to reshape two pilgrimage centres before the first major ritual bath in August 2027.

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Roads are being widened, a 65-km circular stretch is under construction, railway stations and the airport are being upgraded, and sewage-treatment and river-cleaning projects are being undertaken. Thousands of cameras, drones and artificial intelligence-based systems are planned to monitor crowds, while vast temporary settlements are being mapped out for ascetics and pilgrims. Behind the religious preparations is a government seeking to not only make the next Simhastha bigger than its previous edition but also to demonstrate its capacity to manage a mega event on par with the 2025 Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj.

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{{^usCountry}} But Nashik is not attempting to reproduce Prayagraj where the footfall was an estimated 66 crore; rather, its challenge is shaped by a distinctive religious geography: two separate pilgrimage centres, two bathing traditions and densely inhabited urban areas where the congregation will have to coexist with everyday city life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But Nashik is not attempting to reproduce Prayagraj where the footfall was an estimated 66 crore; rather, its challenge is shaped by a distinctive religious geography: two separate pilgrimage centres, two bathing traditions and densely inhabited urban areas where the congregation will have to coexist with everyday city life. {{/usCountry}}

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Test for Fadnavis

The event also carries considerable political significance for chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The successful conduct of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj helped Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath reinforce his political standing by projecting administrative capacity, religious leadership and the ability to organise an event of unprecedented scale. For Fadnavis too, Nashik presents an opportunity to establish his own administrative credentials and build a political legacy, though against the backdrop of drought.

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The administrative architecture around Simhastha reflects how he handpicked officers for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) -- the nodal coordinating body for the mela. The authority is headed by the Nashik divisional commissioner, while Kumbh Mela commissioner Shekhar Singh, who previously served as Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner, is its member-secretary.

Singh’s planning framework rests on the proposition that the event should leave behind permanent assets rather than become an exercise in building temporary facilities and dismantling them after the pilgrims leave. Nearly 85% of the ₹34,732-crore outlay is earmarked for permanent infrastructure, with the remainder going towards temporary facilities and event-related arrangements.

“The infrastructure being developed for Simhastha Kumbh Mela will benefit Nashik and the district in the long term. These world-class facilities will boost tourism and help establish Nashik as a global tourism destination even after the Kumbh Mela,” Singh said at a press conference in August. The distinction is central to the government’s case for such a large public investment. Roads, bridges, sewage-treatment plants and upgraded railway stations will remain after the last pilgrim has gone.

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Gearing up for Kumbh

Faith divided between two sacred centres

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The religious character of Nashik’s Simhastha makes it different from the other Kumbh gatherings. At Prayagraj, Haridwar and Ujjain, the Vaishnav and Shaiva akhadas participate in ritual bathing at the same location. In Nashik-Trimbakeshwar, they bathe separately: the Vaishnav akhadas at Ramkund on the Godavari in Nashik, and the Shaiva akhadas at Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar, regarded as the symbolic source of the river.

The separation dates back to a violent clash between ascetics of the two traditions in 1790 over who would bathe first. The Peshwas intervened and assigned the Vaishnav akhadas to Ramkund and the Shaiva akhadas to Kushavarta. The arrangement has continued since, said Mahant Bhakti Charan Das, national spokesperson of the three Vaishnav akhadas.

This year’s preparations have, however, brought the two traditions together in an unusual way. For the first time, representatives of all 13 akhadas — three Vaishnav and 10 Shaiva — held a joint meeting with Fadnavis to discuss the dates of the royal baths, or Shahi Snan. “There is no animosity between the akhadas. But such joint meetings involving seers from both traditions had never taken place earlier,” Das said.

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More than four lakh sadhus and seers associated with the Vaishnav akhadas are expected at Ramkund, according to Das. Mahant Shankaranand Saraswati, president of the Taponidhi Shri Panchayati Anand Akhada, said around five lakh sadhus and seers, including Naga sadhus, belonging to the Shaiva akhadas are expected at Trimbakeshwar. Their arrival is anticipated ahead of the first major Amrit Snan on August 2, 2027.

However, the Sadhugram arrangements illustrate the tension between the requirements of the event and environmental concerns. In Nashik, the area earmarked for ascetics is likely expand from 323 acres in 2015 to nearly 1,619 acres in 2027. At Trimbakeshwar, the designated area is expected to grow from 17 acres to around 777 acres.

The plan at Tapovan triggered opposition after the municipal corporation proposed cutting around 1,700 trees. Residents and environmentalists organised protests, including a Chipko-style demonstration, while a petition before the National Green Tribunal led to an interim stay on tree felling. Nashik guardian minister Girish Mahajan said alternative arrangements were being worked out. Nashik municipal commissioner Manisha Khatri said around 1,000 acres of alternative land was available, and that accommodation could be created without removing the trees.

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The dispute is a reminder that the Kumbh’s legacy will be judged not only by the number of pilgrims accommodated or projects completed, but also by the environmental and social costs.

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Economics behind the pilgrimage

The government is also looking at Simhastha as an economic event. Water resources minister Girish Mahajan, an integral part of the planning, estimates that the congregation could generate at least ₹35,000 crore in business for the local economy, as estimate based on 12 crore pilgrims spending an average of ₹3,000 per visitor.

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The minister, who was also involved in managing the Nashik Kumbh 12 years ago, said the 2015 edition had attracted around 2.5 crore devotees and generated an estimated ₹6,000 crore in economic activity. The next edition’s projected footfall is nearly five times that figure.

There is, however, a difference between the government’s various estimates of the economic opportunity. Some Kumbh planning figures put projected economic activity at around ₹26,000 crore, while Mahajan’s calculation places it at ₹35,000 crore. The actual benefit will depend on how much visitors actually spend, how long they stay, and how widely that spending reaches local businesses.

A large part of the expenditure is public investment in infrastructure and construction. Whether small traders, local service providers, transport operators and households gain a sustained share of the economic activity will determine how far the Kumbh’s financial impact extends beyond the event.

A city being rebuilt

The largest visible part of the preparations is the ongoing infrastructure upgrade. The 65.60-km outer ring road, being built by the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC), is intended to connect Nashik with two national highways, two state highways and the city’s internal road network, allowing through-traffic to bypass crowded areas.

MSIDC managing director Brijesh Dixit said construction had begun on seven stretches and land acquisition was underway. The project requires around 393 hectares across 25 villages. More than 30% of the land had been acquired at the time of the latest review. “We are pretty optimistic that by July-August next year the construction of the ring road would be completed,” Dixit said.

The wider road programme includes national and state highway works, municipal road concretisation, bridges and improvements to approaches leading to the two pilgrimage centres. The intention is to move pilgrims, buses and other vehicles away from the narrow urban areas around the bathing sites.

Connectivity is also being expanded beyond roads. Nashik airport is slated to receive a new terminal and apron, while five railway stations in the region are being redeveloped. The airport expansion is estimated at ₹629.41 crore, and railway works at the five stations at ₹1,329 crore.

The most sensitive infrastructure project, however, may be the cleaning of the Godavari. The river is central to the pilgrimage and the reason for Nashik’s place in the Kumbh calendar. The administration has to ensure that the water is suitable for ritual bathing even as the city receives a large influx of visitors.

Nashik Municipal Corporation commissioner Manisha Khatri said four new sewage-treatment plants were being established and an existing facility upgraded. The combined treatment capacity is expected to reach 547 million litres a day. More than 60% of the work is complete, she said.

The system will use online SCADA monitoring, with data linked to an Integrated Command and Control Centre. Environmentalists, however, have warned that cleaning the main river alone will not be enough. Nashik-based environmentalist Rajesh Pandit said the administration must address pollution in the Godavari’s tributaries and other streams, besides removing encroachments along the riverbanks.

One of the administration’s biggest challenges will be crowd management. Towards this, the administration is planning to set up more than 4,000 CCTV cameras, drones, and create an AI-enabled digital twin of the Kumbh area. The proposed digital model will combine maps, surveillance feeds and operational information to help officials monitor crowd density, traffic and emergencies in real time.

The government expects around 12 crore pilgrim visits, with peak footfall estimated at 2.25 crore during the main bathing period. The challenge is not simply the number of people. Nashik and Trimbakeshwar have compact bathing areas, dense urban cores and limited space around the ghats. The main bathing days will coincide with the monsoon when the Godavari’s water levels can rise and access to riverbanks can become hazardous.

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Deadline that starts now

The Simhastha calendar extends over 21 months, starting with the Dhwajarohan to the lowering of the flags on July 24, 2028. It will include 97 bathing days, the first major Amrit Snan scheduled for August 2, 2027. The second is on August 31, while the third will take place at Ramkund on September 11 and at Trimbakeshwar on September 12.

For the seers, the gathering remains rooted in ritual, tradition and the opportunity for devotees to take a sacred dip in the Godavari. For the government, it is a test of public administration, infrastructure delivery and political stewardship. For businesses, it is the prospect of an extraordinary surge in demand. For residents, it is a promise of improved roads and civic services, accompanied by disruption, construction and questions about the use of public money.

Prayagraj demonstrated how a religious gathering could be organised on a scale few cities have experienced. Nashik’s test will be whether it can adapt those lessons to two distinct sacred centres, protect the traditions that define its Kumbh and convert a temporary influx of millions into lasting improvement for the city.