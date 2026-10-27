Nashik, The spiritual heritage of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar will find a place on special postage stamps being developed to mark the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027. Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027: Ramkund and Kushavarta Tirtha to feature on special postage stamps

The Postal Department's 'My Stamp' initiative features two of the region's most significant pilgrimage sites, Ramkund in Nashik and Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar, according to an official release.

The stamps will be unveiled on October 31, the day of 'Dhwajarohan' of the Kumbh. President Droupadi Murmu has been invited for the ceremony.

The initiative seeks to take the religious traditions and cultural legacy of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar region to a wider national audience, using postage stamps as a medium to preserve and showcase India's spiritual heritage.

Ramkund is among the region's most revered sacred bathing sites and holds particular significance for the Vaishnav tradition.

During the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the site is associated with the observance of Amrut Snan, an important ritual bathing tradition, the release said.

The special postage stamp captures the distinctive architectural character of Ramkund and its enduring association with the religious traditions of the Kumbh Mela.

Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar is a key sacred bathing site for Shaiv ascetics during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Situated against the backdrop of the Brahmagiri hills, the site is distinguished by its architectural features and its deep-rooted religious significance.

The postage stamp highlights the distinctive structure of Kushavarta Tirtha, along with the surrounding landscape, reflecting its importance in the Shaiv tradition and the broader spiritual identity of Trimbakeshwar.

"The Simhastha Kumbh Mela represents the rich spiritual, historical and cultural heritage of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. The special postage stamps featuring Ramkund and Kushavarta Tirtha will help bring the significance of these two sacred sites to a wider audience," said Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh.

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