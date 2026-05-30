The pain principle

The greatest Stoics of ancient Greece and Rome would find kin in Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, including a record 14 titles at Roland Garros—also known as the French Open—played on clay, the most physically demanding surface in tennis. Fourteen titles at a single tournament and on a single surface stand as a statistical outlier in all of sport. The greatest Stoics of ancient Greece and Rome would find kin in Rafael Nadal

But the Nadal story is more than titles. He is known as much for his ability to storm through pain as for a vicious forehand topspin—“with him, it’s do or die,” Novak Djokovic, one of Nadal’s greatest rivals, chimes in in Rafa, a new sports series on the Spanish champion which drops on Netflix on May 29. Among several endurance gospels playing out in the narrative, its star, now 40 and living his post-professional tennis life with his family in Mallorca, Spain, is this: The man took on suffering just so he could overcome that suffering.

Dark stuff. Even as the world navigates war, killings, prejudices and possibly the El Niño moment of truth, a wellness industrial complex keeps rising relentlessly. Several trillion dollars are going into fix-it systems. Wellness and self-improvement are the new luxury. If you have anxiety, you and AI together can regulate your nervous system. If your boss unleashes torture, find longevity via slow living. Mental health means saying no, retreating to soulful caverns that have kitchens with healthy fats and empathy-oozing, soft company.

In this age, where tolerance for pain has to be measured against world events as well as personal alienation, the story of Nadal’s 20-year tennis career has messages that can be read as “toxic”—if measured against the Longevity Age’s denigration of suffering, pressure and deference to hard task masters as means of building legacies. Why do you even need a legacy, new adults would likely ask.

Imagine this: as an adolescent, Rafa had to train for the first hour of daily practice with his uncle—the famous Uncle Toni, who was not a tennis player but a singularly severe coach to his gifted nephew—without drinking any water. Starting from that age to his life now, the series at times makes Rafa’s decisions and exigencies seem like that of a Greek tragic hero. The elite athlete hardly ever looks like that—especially the gifted ones who radiate the swag of someone born to play tennis.

Rafa has something universally human at its kernel: that making friends with pain pays off, that nothing substantial or epic can be built without physical—and emotional—pain.