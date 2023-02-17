‘The process was anxious but…’: Fahad Ahmad after marrying actor Swara Bhasker

Politician Fahad Ahmad, who tied the knot with actor Swara Bhasker, has shared pictures after registering their marriage at a court. Ahmad, w ho is the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing - Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, also thanked “everyone for the love and support”.

“When u realised it’s finally done. Thank you everyone for the love & support. The process was anxious but the result can be read from our faces. P.S-when I failed to stop @ReallySwara from dancing in court, I joined her, I feel that’s only secret for happy marriage,” Ahmad tweeted along with a picture.

Earlier, Bhasker shared more pictures and videos with Ahmad. The actor revealed that she wore her mother's saree and jewellery for the occasion. She also hailed the Special Marriage Act as shared celebratory pictures of her and Fahad from the court.

On Thursday, the "Veere Di Wedding" star shared the news on her social media accounts and also tagged Ahmad.

"Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!" Bhasker captioned a video featuring her husband.

Retweeting the 34-year-old actor's post, Ahmad, 31, wrote: "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Bhasker also gave a detailed look at her mehendi which had Fahad's name on it. Sharing a solo picture of herself, she wrote, “Twas was a big day. We kept it under wraps for some lunch months and trust me it was the hardest thing to do for an over sharer like me”.

Bhasker was last seen in the buddy comedy film "Jahaan Chaar Yaar" (2022).

