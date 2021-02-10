IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / New world order emerging post-Covid, India can be a leader: PM Modi
PM Modi addresses the Lok Sabha(ANI/Twitter)
PM Modi addresses the Lok Sabha(ANI/Twitter)
india news

New world order emerging post-Covid, India can be a leader: PM Modi

  • "New world order is emerging in post-Covid world. We have to decide if we have to be spectators, or emerge as world leader. India has to be self-reliant, empowered and capable if it has to emerge as a leader in the world," PM Modi said.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:36 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday replied to the motion of thanks to President's address in the Lok Sabha where he said that India has to become a world leader in the post-Covid world.

"New world order is emerging in post-Covid world. We have to decide if we have to be spectators, or emerge as world leader. India has to be self-reliant, empowered and capable if it has to emerge as a leader in the world," PM Modi said.

"We're knocking at the doors of 75 years of Independence. It's a matter of pride for every Indian and an occasion to move forward. We may be in any corner or belong to any strata of society but we must make a new resolve that where do we want to take India at 100 years of freedom," he further said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha members to be present in the House today and support the government's stand.

The Prime Minister had replied to the motion of thanks in the Rajya Sabha on Monday in which he talked about a range of issues, including the farmers' protest near Delhi. He urged the protesting farmers to avoid being misled on farm laws while assuring that the minimum support price or MSP will stay.

The MSP has emerged as one of the key issues with the farmers claiming it will be abolished putting them at the mercy of big corporate houses. They have been demanding a law as guarantee on MSP.

Among other things PM Modi talked about during his Rajya Sabha address was India's battle against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Republic Day violence and international attention to farmers' protest.

He applauded the people's contribution in the fight against Covid-19, crediting them with overcoming the various hardships and following safety protocols.

The Prime Minister also congratulated state governments, saying Covid-19 gave an opportunity to enshrine the values of cooperating federalism.

PM Modi then turned his focus on the protests against the farm laws in which he said that there are some ‘aandolan jeevis’ (professional agitators), who, he said, are seen at every agitation. "We have to identify them," he said.

"Some people are trying to create unrest in India. We should not forget what happened with Punjab. In 1984, Punjab suffered the most. What happened in J&K, northeast hurt India. Sikhs are being misled. The country is proud of the Sikhs," PM Modi said referring to the recent international support to farmers' protest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prime minister narendra modi lok sabha proceedings
app
Close
The Kedarnath shrine in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.(HT File Photo)
The Kedarnath shrine in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.(HT File Photo)
india news

Uttarakhand government starts preparing for Char Dham Yatra

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:49 PM IST
  • The Char Dham yatra was stopped last year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic before the shrines were subsequently opened for pilgrims on July 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

High court dismisses plea seeking directions to declare Lord Muruga Tamil God

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:45 PM IST
The order came months after the BJP, an ally of the ruling AIADMK in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, launched a month-long vetrivel yatra in November to Lord Muruga’s six abodes across the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

PM Modi says Cong made noise about colour of farm laws, but didn't discuss

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:44 PM IST
  • PM Modi says Congress made noise about colour of farm laws, but didn't discuss their content and intent
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi addresses the Lok Sabha(ANI/Twitter)
PM Modi addresses the Lok Sabha(ANI/Twitter)
india news

New world order emerging post-Covid, India can be a leader: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:36 PM IST
  • "New world order is emerging in post-Covid world. We have to decide if we have to be spectators, or emerge as world leader. India has to be self-reliant, empowered and capable if it has to emerge as a leader in the world," PM Modi said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
india news

Congress demands Rajnath Singh's response in Parliament on VK Singh's statement

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:21 PM IST
The Congress picked up the Union minister's statement to attack the government. Rahul Gandhi has been leading the party's attack, saying that Singh, the minister of state for transport and highways, should be sacked.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One of the accused in the killing of the UP police constable was killed in an encounter by the police on Wednesday(HT Photo)
One of the accused in the killing of the UP police constable was killed in an encounter by the police on Wednesday(HT Photo)
india news

‘Taken hostage, service pistol looted’: Chilling details of attack on UP cops

By Hemendra Chaturvedi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Agra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:19 PM IST
  • Elkar Singh had a criminal past, and four cases were registered against him at Sidhpura police station in Kasganj. Similarly, 11 cases were registered against his brother Moti Singh Dhimar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the bill would also boost port land usage and amplify competition in port tariffs.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the bill would also boost port land usage and amplify competition in port tariffs.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
india news

Major Ports Authorities Bill would encourage good competition: Union minister

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:57 PM IST
The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday through ballot votes with 84 in favour and 44 against it; the Lok Sabha had cleared it in September last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The maximum number of prisoners from the OBC, SC, and 'Others' categories were in Uttar Pradesh jails, while ST community's in Madhya Pradesh jails, according to the data.(HT File Photo)
The maximum number of prisoners from the OBC, SC, and 'Others' categories were in Uttar Pradesh jails, while ST community's in Madhya Pradesh jails, according to the data.(HT File Photo)
india news

65.90% of total prison inmates from SC, ST, OBC categories

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:22 PM IST
  • Rajya Sabha member Syed Nasir Hussain had sought to know if the majority of prisoners in the country's jails are Dalits and Muslims, a category-wise break-up on their numbers and what efforts the government was making to rehabilitate and educate them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India earlier decided to route export of vaccines to foreign countries via the external affairs ministry (AFP)
India earlier decided to route export of vaccines to foreign countries via the external affairs ministry (AFP)
india news

MEA clears 24 million vaccine doses to 25 countries in Feb. Canada isn’t on list

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:35 PM IST
  • The Serum Institute of India has been approved to supply 23.75 million Covid-19 vaccines to 25 countries including Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Morocco, Nicaragua, Mauritius, Philippines, Serbia, the UAE and Qatar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan, while refusing to entertain the writ petition filed by G Manohar, said, a similar issue had already been taken up by the top court.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
A bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan, while refusing to entertain the writ petition filed by G Manohar, said, a similar issue had already been taken up by the top court.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
india news

SC rejects plea seeking formulation of national mortal remains management

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:03 PM IST
  • The writ petition filed by G Manohar claimed his mother's dead body was allegedly mixed up and cremated by someone else due to lack of proper Dead Body Management Protocol. Thereby, he had approached the Supreme Court for framing a 'National and State Mortal Remains Management Disposal Protocol'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister of State (MoS) for home affairs Nityanand Rai addresses the parliament. (ANI/Twitter)
Union minister of State (MoS) for home affairs Nityanand Rai addresses the parliament. (ANI/Twitter)
india news

MHA says pilot project for 'anti-cut' fencing on Indo-Pak border completed

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:53 PM IST
The project was approved in 2019 to replace the existing old design of composite fencing with a new "anti-cut" and "anti-rust" modular fencing in 7.18 kilometres India-Pakistan border length in Amritsar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bodies of the two deceased have been sent for post-mortem.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Bodies of the two deceased have been sent for post-mortem.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

2 dead, 1 missing after car falls into irrigation canal in Telangana's Warangal

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:45 PM IST
  • Vijayabhaskar, who was driving the car, managed to swim to the shore; while Rakesh who was in the front seat managed to get out of the car but was washed away by the swirling currents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In terms of volume, 70 per cent of cargo movement is through ports while 90 per cent in value terms.(Mint file photo. Representative image)
In terms of volume, 70 per cent of cargo movement is through ports while 90 per cent in value terms.(Mint file photo. Representative image)
india news

Parliament passes bill to provide greater autonomy to 12 major ports

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:22 PM IST
The Major Ports Authority Bill, 2020 was passed through ballot votes with 84 in favour and 44 against it in the Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha had on September 23, 2020 passed the bill.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

UP: Gonda residents file complaint against police sirens, seek night ban

By Brajendra K Parashar
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:23 PM IST
They complained of loud sirens from motorcycles every hour at night and added they disturb their sleep. Police find their demand for a night ban unwarranted
READ FULL STORY
Close
RT-PCR Covid-19 test booth at Delhi airport.(PTI)
RT-PCR Covid-19 test booth at Delhi airport.(PTI)
india news

Begin Covid-19 test at Port Blair airport for islanders, MP urges admin

PTI, Port Blair
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:58 PM IST
He said that the directive asking people to get tested within 48 hours of boarding a flight to Port Blair would cause immense hardships for the islanders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP