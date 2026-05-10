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Theaterisation in focus as Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani named next CDS, Vice Adm Krishna Swaminathan new navy chief

Raja Subramani currently serves as the military adviser to the National Security Council Secretariat, headed by national security adviser Ajit Doval.

Published on: May 10, 2026 07:06 am IST
By Rahul Singh
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India on Saturday appointed Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani (retd) as the next chief of defence staff (CDS) and Vice Adm Krishna Swaminathan as the new navy chief, filling the top military posts ahead of a major command restructuring.

Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani (retd) will assume office on May 30, succeeding Gen Anil Chauhan. And Vice Adm Krishna Swaminathan (R) takes charge on May 31, replacing Adm Dinesh K Tripathi.(PTI)

Subramani will assume office on May 30, succeeding Gen Anil Chauhan. Swaminathan takes charge on May 31, replacing Adm Dinesh K Tripathi.

The appointments arrive at a pivotal moment as the armed forces advance theaterisation, a long-awaited reform designed to integrate the military’s resources for future conflicts.

Subramani currently serves as the military adviser to the National Security Council Secretariat, headed by national security adviser Ajit Doval. He took the position on September 1, 2025, a month after retiring as the army’s vice chief.

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Swaminathan is the flag officer commanding-in-chief of the Mumbai-based Western Naval Command.

The government identified the establishment of theatre commands for the integrated application of force, operational efficiency, and optimal resource utilisation as a key area for focused intervention in 2025.

Under appointment rules, the government can select the CDS from any serving service chief, serving three-star officer, or any retired chief or three-star officer below 62 years of age. The government extended Chauhan’s tenure by eight months last September.

Subramani will be the third CDS from the army, following Gens Bipin Rawat and Chauhan. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, he was commissioned into the 8th battalion of the Garhwal Rifles in 1985.

He previously served as the Central Army commander in Lucknow. Subramani also attended the Joint Services Command and Staff College in Bracknell, UK, and the National Defence College in New Delhi.

Swaminathan, the senior-most officer after Tripathi, served as the navy’s vice chief before leading the Western Naval Command. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy; the Joint Services Command and Staff College in Shrivenham, UK; the College of Naval Warfare in Karanja; and the US Naval War College in Rhode Island. Commissioned into the navy on July 1, 1987, Swaminathan specialises in communication and electronic warfare.

 
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