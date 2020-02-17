Theatre commands, including for J-K, to start rolling out by 2022: Gen Rawat

india

India could have up to five theatres and the new structures would begin “rolling out” in two years, chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat said on Monday as he disclosed the broad contours of the country’s theaterisation plans to optimally utilise the resources of the armed forces.

Gen Rawat also said that India is also looking at creating a distinct theatre command for Jammu and Kashmir and integrating the western and eastern naval commands to create a Peninsular Command.

The government expects Rawat, the country’s first chief of defence staff, to bring about integration among the three services within three years. One of the key objectives behind this is the setting up of joint or theatre commands for the best use of military resources to fight future battles.

Gen Rawat said a raft of studies would be ordered by the year-end to evaluate how many theatre commands are needed and the theaterisation would then start in 2021-22.

Theaterisation refers to placing specific units of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force (IAF) under a theatre commander. Such commands will come under the operational control of an officer from any of the three services, depending on the function assigned to that command.

Rawat, who took over as chief of defence staff on December 31, said Jammu and Kashmir, including the international border with Pakistan, would come under a separate theatre.

He said the number of theatres required would be decided after the study groups submit their reports. He added the military would also have separate joint commands for logistics and training.

Rawat said a study to create the Peninsular Command, which will be responsible for securing India from sea-borne threats, would be ordered by March 31, with a report to be submitted three to four months thereafter. He said the Peninsular Command was likely to be functional by 2021-end with elements from the army and air force.

In his first official directive after taking over, Gen Rawat had last month asked top officials of the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) to prepare a proposal to create an Air Defence Command to enhance military synergy.

Gen Rawat said the proposal would be submitted by March 31 after which implementation orders would be issued. The setting up of the Air Defence Command could take a year.

To be headed by an IAF officer, the Air Defence Command will include air defence resources of all the three services.

As CDS, Rawat is the permanent chairperson of the chiefs of staff committee, heads the newly formed department of military affairs and is the single-point military adviser to the defence minister.