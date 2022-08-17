There is no DMK, BJP bonhomie: Stalin

The DMK will not make “even the slightest of compromise” ideologically with the BJP and there is no relationship between the two political parties, said Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday before he left for Delhi to meet prime minister Narendra Modi.

Stalin made these comments at the 60th birthday celebration of DMK’s ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan in Chennai.

“There is a relationship between the Tamil Nadu government and the union government. I am the chief minister and I have to fight for the state’s rights,” Stalin said. “However, there is no relationship between the DMK and BJP. I will not make even the slightest compromise ideologically. There is no connection between the ideologies of the two parties.”

Stalin’s remarks come amid criticism that the DMK is warming up to the BJP following the inaugural ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad where Stalin and Modi had put up a united front.

Thirumavalavan, a strident critique of the BJP, said if the DMK made even the slightest compromise with the BJP it would dilute the anti-BJP stance of the Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu.

The secular progressive alliance led by the DMK with Congress, VCK, Left parties and others bucked the national trend in 2019 Lok Sabha polls and have won every election since then, defeating the AIADMK-BJP coalition.

Stalin dismissed such speculation of the DMK and BJP coming together in the future for an electoral understanding. “Take this assurance from me. We will stand by our ideology and principles. I will never give up on principles. I am Kalaignar’s (M Karunanidhi) son,” Stalin said.

Stalin also clarified that he was going to Delhi only to seek funds for developmental activities in Tamil Nadu and he would not be meek sitting with folded hands to get instructions from the national capital.