Monday, May 06, 2024
'There is nothing like INDIA bloc, everybody is out,' says BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao

ByHT News Desk | Written by Adarsh Kumar Gupta
May 06, 2024 10:40 PM IST

K Chandrashekar Rao weighed in on the subject of INDIA bloc vs NDA in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

BRS chief and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao asserted that there is no INDIA bloc and all political leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, are out of it. Rao, popularly known as KCR, claimed that the regional political parties are really challenging the BJP and are set to emerge as a strong force in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

In an interaction with news agency PTI, KCR weighed in on the subject of INDIA bloc vs NDA in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

"It's not INDIA alliance and NDA alliance. There is nothing like INDIA alliance, Mamata Banerjee and everybody is out... It is the regional parties which are really fighting out the BJP; they will emerge as a strong force," said KCR.

He slammed the Congress government in Telangana and said, "It is disastrous; it's not my perception, it's the people's perception. They have failed to implement every promise they made in the Assembly elections."

During the interaction, K Chandrashekar Rao predicted that BJP would win zero to one seat in Telangana in the Lok Sabha election 2024. On BRS' chances in Telangana, Rao said "We are going to win more than a dozen seats".

BJP-led NDA alliance comprises of political parties like the PMK, the JDU, the JD(S), Shiv Sena etc. as its member parties. Meanwhile, the Congess party-led INDIA bloc consists of the AAP, the TMC, the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) etc. as its member parties.

The Lok Sabha election 2024 is being held in seven phases across the country. In the third phase on May 7, voting will be held for the election of MPs from 93 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 12 states and Union Territories in the country.

Follow Us On