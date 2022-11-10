'There is something courts can do and....': CJI Chandrachud on Delhi pollution

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Thursday heard a case on Delhi pollution caused by stubble burning and asked the counsel whether it is possible to ban it. Turning down a plea for an urgent hearing on Delhi's pollution and to issue immediate orders to stop stubble burning, the chief justice said, "Can we enforce this against every farmer across Punjab & Uttar Pradesh? There is something courts can do and something court cannot do. We are to look at the judicial aspects."

Justice DY Chandrachud became the 50th Chief Justice of India succeeding UU Lalit who recommended Chandrachud's name to the government.

In the first week of November, Delhi faced the worst of pollution with the air quality becoming severe. For the past two days, the air quality has improved to "poor". According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 282. Light rain has also been predicted in Delhi.

Ahead of the civic election in Delhi, pollution became a flashpoint between the political parties, more because this is the first November when AAP is in power in both Delhi and Punjab.

"Earlier you used to say Punjab was ruled by Congress. But now you have the governments by the holding company and the subsidiary, I mean by BJO and AAP. AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi and BJP governments at the Centre and Haryana. Why couldn't you find a solution for Delhi pollution?" Congress's Gourav Vallabh said.

