There's freedom of expression, but can't hurt others: MP CM on comedian row at HTLS

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that while everyone has the right to freedom of expression, they cannot hurt the sentiments of others. He said this while speaking on the latest controversy over performances of stand-up comedians, including Vir Das and Munawar Faruqui, at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

In conversation with Sunetra Choudhury, the national political editor of Hindustan Times, Chouhan said any tweet or post on social media can create unrest in the state.

When asked about Faruqui being jailed in MP or comedians not being allowed to perform as recently conveyed by a minister in his government, the chief minister said, “We are not scared, but social media posts and tweets can create unrest. Our effort is to ensure there is no unnecessary controversy."

"While everybody has the right to express themselves, that freedom of expression must not hurt others’ sentiments. In such situations, the government has to ensure that law and order prevails. But anybody can come and express themselves in Madhya Pradesh.”

He further said while he had the freedom to move around his hands in any which way, but would need to ensure that it does not hurt someone physically.