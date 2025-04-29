These passwords can be hacked within 1 second. Full list here

Passwords have become the backbone of cybersecurity; they are the safe-codes to bank accounts and websites. Despite the increasing cybersecurity breach cases, people still rely on weak common passwords. Passwords like ‘12345’ or ‘password’ can be easily guessed by hackers who can break into your account in less than one second. Passwords are hacked to breach the security of account and secure personal data of user.(Representative Image)

The Nord Pass website recently published a list of the most common passwords using research across 44 countries, including India. For this, Nord Pass extracted data from various publicly available sources, including those on the dark web.

45 most common passwords :

123456 123456789 12345678 secret password qwerty123 qwerty1 111111 123123 1234567890 Qwerty 1234567 11111111 Abc123 iloveyou 123123123 000000 a123456 password1 654321 q1w2e3r4t5y6 987654321 123321 TimeLord12 qwertyuiop Password 666666 112233 P@ssw0rd princess 1qaz2wsx3edc asdfghjkl 88888888 1234561 abcd1234 121212 1q2w3e4r monkey zxcvbnm a123456789 football dragon ashley baseball Sunshine

Guidelines for password security

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, issued guidelines to keep secure passwords:

Use complex passwords with a minimum length of 8 characters. A strong password should contain:

Both upper and lowercase alphabetic characters (e.g. A-Z, a-z)

At least one numerical character (e.g. 0-9)

At least one special character (e.g. ~!@#$%^&*()_-+=)

Change your passwords at least once in 120 days.

Wherever available, use advance technology of Multi-Factor Authentication.

The same password should not be used in multiple services.

Don’t save passwords in the browser or any unprotected documents.

Don’t write down any passwords, IP addresses or other sensitive information on any unsecured material like post-it notes or plain paper.

The website also mentions the most popular passwords used by corporate organisations. The top 10 most common passwords of corporations and individuals are almost identical. The website also says that while analysing 6 years' worth of data, they found that people’s password habits have not changed.