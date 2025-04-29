Menu Explore
These passwords can be hacked within 1 second. Full list here

ByHT News Desk
Apr 29, 2025 11:23 AM IST

In India the most common password is ‘123456’ used about 76,981 users, according to a recent Nord Pass.

Passwords have become the backbone of cybersecurity; they are the safe-codes to bank accounts and websites. Despite the increasing cybersecurity breach cases, people still rely on weak common passwords. Passwords like ‘12345’ or ‘password’ can be easily guessed by hackers who can break into your account in less than one second.

Passwords are hacked to breach the security of account and secure personal data of user.(Representative Image)
Passwords are hacked to breach the security of account and secure personal data of user.(Representative Image)

The Nord Pass website recently published a list of the most common passwords using research across 44 countries, including India. For this, Nord Pass extracted data from various publicly available sources, including those on the dark web.

45 most common passwords :

  1. 123456
  2. 123456789
  3. 12345678
  4. secret
  5. password
  6. qwerty123
  7. qwerty1
  8. 111111
  9. 123123
  10. 1234567890
  11. Qwerty
  12. 1234567
  13. 11111111
  14. Abc123
  15. iloveyou
  16. 123123123
  17. 000000
  18. a123456
  19. password1
  20. 654321
  21. q1w2e3r4t5y6
  22. 987654321
  23. 123321
  24. TimeLord12
  25. qwertyuiop
  26. Password
  27. 666666
  28. 112233
  29. P@ssw0rd
  30. princess
  31. 1qaz2wsx3edc
  32. asdfghjkl
  33. 88888888
  34. 1234561
  35. abcd1234
  36. 121212
  37. 1q2w3e4r
  38. monkey
  39. zxcvbnm
  40. a123456789
  41. football
  42. dragon
  43. ashley
  44. baseball
  45. Sunshine

Guidelines for password security

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, issued guidelines to keep secure passwords:

Use complex passwords with a minimum length of 8 characters. A strong password should contain:

  • Both upper and lowercase alphabetic characters (e.g. A-Z, a-z)
  • At least one numerical character (e.g. 0-9)
  • At least one special character (e.g. ~!@#$%^&*()_-+=)
  • Change your passwords at least once in 120 days.

Wherever available, use advance technology of Multi-Factor Authentication.

The same password should not be used in multiple services.

Don’t save passwords in the browser or any unprotected documents.

Don’t write down any passwords, IP addresses or other sensitive information on any unsecured material like post-it notes or plain paper.

The website also mentions the most popular passwords used by corporate organisations. The top 10 most common passwords of corporations and individuals are almost identical. The website also says that while analysing 6 years' worth of data, they found that people’s password habits have not changed.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
