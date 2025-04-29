These passwords can be hacked within 1 second. Full list here
In India the most common password is ‘123456’ used about 76,981 users, according to a recent Nord Pass.
Passwords have become the backbone of cybersecurity; they are the safe-codes to bank accounts and websites. Despite the increasing cybersecurity breach cases, people still rely on weak common passwords. Passwords like ‘12345’ or ‘password’ can be easily guessed by hackers who can break into your account in less than one second.
The Nord Pass website recently published a list of the most common passwords using research across 44 countries, including India. For this, Nord Pass extracted data from various publicly available sources, including those on the dark web.
45 most common passwords :
- 123456
- 123456789
- 12345678
- secret
- password
- qwerty123
- qwerty1
- 111111
- 123123
- 1234567890
- Qwerty
- 1234567
- 11111111
- Abc123
- iloveyou
- 123123123
- 000000
- a123456
- password1
- 654321
- q1w2e3r4t5y6
- 987654321
- 123321
- TimeLord12
- qwertyuiop
- Password
- 666666
- 112233
- P@ssw0rd
- princess
- 1qaz2wsx3edc
- asdfghjkl
- 88888888
- 1234561
- abcd1234
- 121212
- 1q2w3e4r
- monkey
- zxcvbnm
- a123456789
- football
- dragon
- ashley
- baseball
- Sunshine
Guidelines for password security
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, issued guidelines to keep secure passwords:
Use complex passwords with a minimum length of 8 characters. A strong password should contain:
- Both upper and lowercase alphabetic characters (e.g. A-Z, a-z)
- At least one numerical character (e.g. 0-9)
- At least one special character (e.g. ~!@#$%^&*()_-+=)
- Change your passwords at least once in 120 days.
Wherever available, use advance technology of Multi-Factor Authentication.
The same password should not be used in multiple services.
Don’t save passwords in the browser or any unprotected documents.
Don’t write down any passwords, IP addresses or other sensitive information on any unsecured material like post-it notes or plain paper.
The website also mentions the most popular passwords used by corporate organisations. The top 10 most common passwords of corporations and individuals are almost identical. The website also says that while analysing 6 years' worth of data, they found that people’s password habits have not changed.