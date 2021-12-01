These southern states to get above normal rainfall from Dec till Feb: IMD

Most states in the Indian peninsular region will continue to receive heavy rainfall until February, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

This forecast comes after the peninsular region logged the highest-ever rainfall in November since 1901 with the southern states of Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and south interior Karnataka – which includes Bengaluru — receiving 169% excess showers.

The weather department on Wednesday made a forecast of above-normal rainfall between December and February in coastal Andhra Pradesh, south interior Karnataka, inner Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Rayalaseema.

The IMD, however, predicted below-normal rainfall in the northwestern India's regions, thereby the area’s average temperature is likely to stay normal. Haryana, Punjab and west Rajasthan are some of the states where the normal average temperature is expected between December and February.

The Met department said that while it’s difficult to predict if the temperature in east and west Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and east Rajasthan will be “above or below normal,” the “maximum temperature” in these regions is likely to stay below-normal.

The highest rainfall in the peninsular region happened primarily because of five low-pressure systems over the Andaman Sea in November, and also the active phase of northeast monsoon last month.

Meanwhile, a cyclone alert has been issued in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh due to the formation of cyclone Jawad on the morning of December 4. The IMD has said that a depression is expected to form over southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by Thursday, which is likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm around December 3. “[The cyclonic storm will] move northwestwards and reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast around December 4 morning,” the IMD tweeted.

Owing to the cyclonic formation, the IMD has issued rainfall alerts not just in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha but also in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Gangetic West Bengal, among others.

