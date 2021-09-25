Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / These states have eased curbs as Covid-19 cases fall: Check details here
india news

These states have eased curbs as Covid-19 cases fall: Check details here

India on Saturday recorded 29,616 new Covid-19 cases and 290 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 10:55 AM IST
The Maharashtra government has announced reopening of schools and places of worship from the first week of October.(AFP)

Several states across the nation have started relaxing coronavirus-induced restrictions and curfews with marginal dips being registered in daily cases. From Maharashtra to Karnataka -- the process of gradual unlocking has begun.

India on Saturday recorded 29,616 new Covid-19 cases and 290 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The daily tally is 5.6 per cent lower than Friday’s figures.

States like Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Assam have reopened schools for certain classes so that students can come and attend offline classes. In Odisha, colleges have reopened for some students.

Following are the states where Covid-19 curbs have been eased so far:

1. The Karnataka government on Friday allowed full house shows in theatres and the opening of pubs from October with restrictions, especially for pregnant women and children. Classes from six to 12 will operate from Monday to Friday with full strength in districts that have a Covid positivity rate of less than 1 per cent.

RELATED STORIES

2. The Maharashtra government has announced reopening of schools and places of worship from the first week of October.

3. Uttar Pradesh has allowed a maximum of 100 people to gather at a place outside Covid-19 containment zones in the state. The state has relaxed night curfew timings by an hour. The new curfew timings are 11pm to 6am every day.

4. The Delhi government has lifted the 8pm deadline for shops. This applies to all stores, including those located in shopping complexes and malls. Restaurants in the city can now remain open beyond 10pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid relief coronavirus vaccine coronavirus latest news coronavirus
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Young Indian diplomat Sneha Dubey rips apart Pakistan at UN forum: Top 5 quotes

Cyclone heading towards south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts

Kamla Bhasin, noted activist and author, passes away at 75 

Pakistan acts like ‘fire fighter’ but is actually the ‘arsonist’: India at UNGA
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP