These states have eased curbs as Covid-19 cases fall: Check details here

Several states across the nation have started relaxing coronavirus-induced restrictions and curfews with marginal dips being registered in daily cases. From Maharashtra to Karnataka -- the process of gradual unlocking has begun.

India on Saturday recorded 29,616 new Covid-19 cases and 290 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The daily tally is 5.6 per cent lower than Friday’s figures.

States like Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Assam have reopened schools for certain classes so that students can come and attend offline classes. In Odisha, colleges have reopened for some students.

Following are the states where Covid-19 curbs have been eased so far:

1. The Karnataka government on Friday allowed full house shows in theatres and the opening of pubs from October with restrictions, especially for pregnant women and children. Classes from six to 12 will operate from Monday to Friday with full strength in districts that have a Covid positivity rate of less than 1 per cent.

2. The Maharashtra government has announced reopening of schools and places of worship from the first week of October.

3. Uttar Pradesh has allowed a maximum of 100 people to gather at a place outside Covid-19 containment zones in the state. The state has relaxed night curfew timings by an hour. The new curfew timings are 11pm to 6am every day.

4. The Delhi government has lifted the 8pm deadline for shops. This applies to all stores, including those located in shopping complexes and malls. Restaurants in the city can now remain open beyond 10pm.