‘They are after Modi since 2002': Shah on BBC documentary row, Hindenburg report

Truth emerges despite a thousand conspiracies around it, said Union home minister Amit Shah on controversies surrounding the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Hindenburg report on Gautam Adani. “The truth emerges despite a thousand conspiracies around it. They are after Modi since 2002. But every time, Modi Ji comes out stronger & more popular”, Shah said in an interview to news agency ANI. The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) documentary, which chronicles events that transpired during the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the state chief minister, has triggered a major controversy in India and abroad. The Modi government cracked down on the documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’, ordering social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to delete tweets and videos sharing the film which it describes as a ‘propaganda piece’. The opposition had slammed the Centre's move, calling it censorship. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had defended the documentary, saying, "Truth shines bright. It has a nasty habit of coming out. So no amount of banning, oppression and frightening people is going to stop the truth from coming out."Several political organisations had screened the documentary in the universities across the country despite the ban. On the other hand, the controversy around Hindenburg report on Adani Group rages on. Last week, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha alleged that tycoon Gautam Adani's meteoric rise in business was due to the Modi government. Not only parts of Gandhi's speeches were expunged, he has also been asked to file a reply to breach of privilege notice against him by the BJP. When asked on the controversy, Shah said there was nothing to hide or be afraid.

