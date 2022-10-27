‘They are abusing your Shravan Kumar’: Kejriwal after Ghazipur protest

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday challenged the "top leaders" of the BJP to show one development work they did for Delhi as he faced protest on his way to visit the Ghazipur landfill. "Why are you so ashamed to show your mountains of garbage? Delhi government is not ashamed to show its schools and hospitals," Kejriwal said on his way to the landfill site.

"I want to ask the mothers and sisters of Delhi that your son made good schools for your children. Now BJP ministers are coming and abusing your son. Will you put up with this? I want to ask Delhi's senior citizens that your son became Shravan Kumar to send you on pilgrimage. Now, these ministers are abusing your Shravan Kumar. Will you people tolerate this? Time has come for a befitting reply," Kejriwal said.

These are not only garbage but mountains of BJP's bad deeds and corruption, Kejriwal said. Accusing the Centre of not giving any money to Delhi's civic body, Kejriwal said in the last 15 years, MCD gobbled ₹2 lakh crore out of which ₹1lakh crore was from the Delhi government.

“They can't protect Delhi's women but protect the Ghazipur landfill site so that no one can visit,” Kejriwal added.

"This MCD election will be on garbage, on cleanliness," Kejriwal said throwing a challenge. "The BJP gave three mountains of garbage to Delhi in the last 15 years. Now, these places have become so full that no more garbage can be dumped here. They identified 16 other places to dump the garbage. This means there will be 16 other places in Delhi like Ghazipur. Life in Delhi will become hell. People will get cancer," Kejriwal said.

"I want to tell one thing to those who were protesting against me: protest as much as you want against me if you get something by doing this. But remember that it is me who will make schools for your children, who will take care of your health when someone in your family becomes ill; I will only provide free electricity to you," Kejriwal added.

