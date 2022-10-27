BJP, AAP workers faceoff at Delhi's Ghazipur | Video

The workers of Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party clashed on Thursday after the workers from the saffron camp reached the Ghazipur landfill site, the national capital's largest garbage dump, to protest against the Arvind Kejriwal-led government ahead of the upcoming civic body polls.

According to news agency ANI, workers from both parties had a faceoff and they raised slogans against each other in Ghazipur. The BJP workers were protesting against the Delhi government when the AAP workers reached the site and raised slogans against the BJP. Police personnel were present at the spot.

A video by ANI showed BJP workers raising slogans against the Delhi government with banners reading “have shame Kejriwal” as the police on the spot tries to pacify the protesting workers. The AAP workers who were also present at the site chanted slogans against the BJP.

#WATCH | Delhi BJP workers & AAP workers came face to face & raised slogans against each other in Ghazipur today.



The BJP workers were protesting against the Delhi Govt; AAP workers reached there soon after and raised slogans against them.



Police personnel present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/OrCgYiO8OE — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022

Kejriwal, who arrived at the Ghazipur landfill site, attacked the BJP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for failing to manage the waste over the last 15 years. “The BJP sitting in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for the last 15, has spread garbage everywhere in Delhi, today I have come to see their Ghazipur garbage mountain,” he tweeted.

He also challenged the "top leaders" of the BJP to show one development work by them. "Why are you so ashamed to show your mountains of garbage? Delhi government is not ashamed to show its schools and hospitals," Kejriwal said at the Ghazipur site.

The MCD polls are expected to be held at the end of 2022 or early next year. However, there has been no formal announcement regarding the dates.

In 2017, the BJP swept the civic body polls, bagging 181 wards in the erstwhile south, north and east Delhi municipal corporations. The Centre unified the three municipal corporations this year into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

