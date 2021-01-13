'They don't know what they want': Hema Malini on farmers' protest
Echoing party line that the ongoing protest by the farmers has been instigated by "vested interests", BJP's Mathura MP Hema Malini said the farmers don't know what they want.
The actor-MP also referred to the vandalism of mobile towers in Punjab and said Punjab has suffered a lot of losses owing to the protests. "Punjab has suffered a lot of losses. It was not nice to see them (farmers) vandalise towers. The government has called them for talks repeatedly but they don't even have an agenda," she said.
he BJP MP also welcomed the stay on the implementation of the Centre's farm laws saying that this is likely to calm the situation.
"It is good that the Supreme Court has stayed the laws. This will hopefully calm the situation. Farmers are not willing to come to a consensus even after so many talks. They do not even know what they want and what is the problem with the farm laws. This means that they are doing this because someone asked them to do it," Hema Malini, as quoted by ANI.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed a panel which will find a way out of the ongoing impasse between the farmers and the Centre. The farmers have been protesting against the three recently passes farm laws putting forward their demand for a complete withdrawal of the laws.
BJP leaders and ministers have been claiming that the protests are politically motivated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too pointed at the opposition for instigating farmers for their own political gains. During Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday, attorney general KK Venugopal told the apex court that Khalistan supporters have infiltrated the farmers' protest. It was also said during the hearing that banned group Sikhs for Justice put up posters that ₹10,000 will be paid to anyone who joins the protest.
On January 15, farmers will have another round of talks with the Centre but as they are unwavering in their demand of nothing short of a complete withdrawal, a solution is unlikely. The farmers have also complained that the SC-mandated committee comprises members who are pro-government and in favour of the farm laws.
On Wednesday, a group of farmers reportedly gathered outside a shooting venue in Punjab where actor Janhvi Kapoor was shooting for Anand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry'. The protesters demanded her opinion on the ongoing protest. The actress earlier took to Instagram and wrote she recognises and values the role farmers play in feeding the nation.
