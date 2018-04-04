They had nothing to do with protests: Families of victims killed during violence in MP

The families of two men killed in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior during Monday’s violence that erupted during a shutdown called by Dalit organisations said on Wednesday they were ordinary people out to protect their own.

“Mera beta shaheed ho gaya apne logon ki raksha karte hue (My son was martyred while protecting his own people),” Draupadi Mahor said on Wednesday.

Her 22-year-old son Deepak Mahor was shot thrice and died on the spot in Thatipur area of Gwalior on Monday during the protests by Dalit groups – angered over an alleged dilution of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, across Madhya Pradesh and several other states.

The Thatipur area in Gwalior was the epicentre of the violence and has a big Dalit settlement with upper castes living across the road.

Deepak was among the eight people killed in Madhya Pradesh – four in Gwalior, three in Bhind and one in Morena – that saw the worst of clashes during the nationwide strike called by Dalit organisations against the alleged weakening of the legislation meant to protect the historically discriminated communities from abuse.

“My son was not among the protesters but when the upper caste started firing at our people, my son came out to protect our people, family and cattle. He died while saving us,” a grieving Draupadi said at their two-room mud house in the city’s Galla Kothar area.

Deepak’s elder brother Sachin said he saw that their bull had been shot and ran to save the cow standing near it and was hit by a bullet in his hand. Deepak then locked them inside their home and went to look for their father.

“After some time, a man opened our house to inform that Deepak was lying on the road. When we went there, we saw him lying in a pool of blood. We dragged his body and put in the handcart to take him to a private hospital where the doctor referred him to a government hospital. The doctor declared him brought dead,” Sachin said.

His father Mohan said Deepak woke up early unlike other days to stop him from opening his tea stall due to the all India shutdown. He said Deepak told him they should support the community in protecting their rights but asked him not to participate in any rally.

“At around 9.30am, the protest intensified. We heard the slogans of ‘Jai Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Maro Maro In Logon Ko.’ I came out to see what was happening. People were shooting from both sides. Police shot a tear gas. I lost my way coming home as I was not able to see properly,” Mohan said.

Deepak’s dreams, Mohan said, were small but he was working hard towards it.

“Deepak wanted to construct a pucca house for the family. He worked as a labourer and saved Rs 40,000 to purchase a loading vehicle. Just four months ago, he purchased the vehicle by taking a loan. He was making good money. Just a few days ago, he told me that ‘Papa I will soon change our days’,” Mohan said.

“My son was killed by the system, Bajrang Dal and upper caste,” he said.

Mohan came to know about Deepak’s death much later. He was cremated late on Monday in the presence of his father and brother.

“The district administration and police requested us to cremate him in the night to maintain peace so we did it. We want justice for him,” said Sachin.

Deepak’s family had been voting for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) but this time they voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to see if it could bring any change in their lives but now they say they are disappointed as nobody came to grieve with and support them.

Rakesh Jatav, a 40-year-old daily wage labourer who also died in the clashes in the city, was the only earning member of his family.

“On Monday, family members asked Rakesh not to go out in search of work but he told us that he can’t skip any day as he had to collect money for his daughter’s marriage scheduled to take place in April,” his cousin Purshottam Tamotiya, who is a BJP corporator, said.

Rakesh was waiting at the Kumharpura crossing in Thatipur area where daily wagers usually congregate looking for work when he was killed.

“The situation worsened when the clash broke out between two groups. My brother ran towards his house but a bullet hit him and he died on the spot,” Tamotiya said.

Bahujan Samaj Party’s district convener Ratan Budha said the right-wing activists and upper caste people fired openly “on our people”. “The police and district administration didn’t do anything to control the situation,” Budha added.

However, members of the upper caste communities blamed the Dalits for the violence.

Yogendra Sharma, a resident Thatipur A block, alleged that the Dalits attacked their houses, misbehaved with their family members, and “snatched the clothes and veils of girls when they refused to say Jai Bheem”.

“I was in the office when I came to know about it. I saw a total mess. My kids were horrified and were vomiting out of fear. We were asking the police to stop them but they appeared indecisive. We were left with no other option and we took our license weapons for self-defence,” the government employee said.

Police and ground reports indicate caste tensions were simmering and the bandh acted as a trigger for the differences to erupt.

Gwalior superintendent of police Ashish said rumours that reservation would end and wild allegations on social media about violence added fuel to an already volatile situation.

This is the not the first time clashes between the upper caste and Dalits have broken out in the area.

Dalit organisations including the BSP, held a protest on January 26, 1997, against the opening of a liquor shop owned by an upper caste man. The protest left many people injured.