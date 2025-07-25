‘They have full security, still afraid’: Bihar deputy CM hits back at Tejashwi Yadav attack claim

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Friday responded to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi's claims of an attack on Tejashwi Yadav, dismissing fears and asserting that full security is provided, despite Yadav's access to extensive security as a former CM's kin. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha(HT Photo)

Sinha accused RJD members of instilling fear and hooliganism, reminiscent of their "jungle raaj."

Responding to RJD leader Rabri Devi's statement on the alleged attack on Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar Deputy CM said, "Those who think they are not safe, they should give it in writing, though they have complete security. They have the facilities of two former CMs and are still afraid. The entire Bihar is scared of their (RJD) own people... There is no need to be scared, full security will be provided by the government... Their (RJD) people speak the language of hooliganism that is taught in the school of their jungle raaj..."

On Rabri Devi's statement regarding Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary on harassing girls, Sinha further stated, "It is not right to speak without facts. This is an attempt to destroy the constitutional system. They should stop defaming Bihar and its people..."

Earlier today, Rabri Devi, while addressing the media during the demonstration outside the Assembly on SIR, raised serious allegations against the ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance, claiming a conspiracy to assassinate RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

"We will definitely protest as it is about the people of Bihar... What about the 4 crore people who have gone out of the state?... We have been surrounding the Assembly for 5 days... The state government must respond... 4 attempts were made to kill Tejashwi Yadav, and his life is in danger... The BJP and JD(U) are the ones conspiring..." she said.

Additionally, she made serious allegations against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

"I've known him since he was kid... he used to cause trouble at Boring Road, harassing girls there. And now he's talking about 'gunda raj'?," she said.

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected later this year, tentatively in October or November, though the ECI has yet to announce official dates.

While the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will once again seek to continue its stint in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress, and left parties, will aim to unseat Nitish Kumar.