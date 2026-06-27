‘They left my son on road’: Gurugram man killed after Thar rams bike in Delhi; family seeks justice

A 34-year-old man from Haryana's Gurugram died in an accident in Vasant Kunj area of South Delhi after a Thar rammed his motorcycle from behind, police said on Saturday.

The victim was rushed to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre by PCR personnel, where doctors declared him brought dead.(X/ANI)

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The deceased, identified as 34-year-old Sarthak Mattoo, was travelling from his in Gurugram to Uttar Pradesh's Noida for work when the vehicle rammed his motorbike on Saturday morning.

The police said a PCR call was received at the Vasant Kunj South police station, reporting that a car had hit a motorcycle, leaving the rider critically injured, PTI news agency reported.

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{{^usCountry}} The victim was rushed to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre by PCR personnel, where doctors declared him brought dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim was rushed to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre by PCR personnel, where doctors declared him brought dead. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the police, the vehicle was driving dangerously on the highway changing lanes before it hit the bike from behind in the Rajokri area, adjacent to Vasant Kunj. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the police, the vehicle was driving dangerously on the highway changing lanes before it hit the bike from behind in the Rajokri area, adjacent to Vasant Kunj. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An FIR has been registered under relevant sections and the body has been sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem examination. A 30-year-old man has been arrested in the case. Who was driving the vehicle? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR has been registered under relevant sections and the body has been sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem examination. A 30-year-old man has been arrested in the case. Who was driving the vehicle? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The police found that the Thar was registered in the name of a Bengaluru-based private company. The car was leased to Sagar Saha, a native of Bihar and an employee of the company posted in Bengaluru. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police found that the Thar was registered in the name of a Bengaluru-based private company. The car was leased to Sagar Saha, a native of Bihar and an employee of the company posted in Bengaluru. {{/usCountry}}

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However, upon questioning, Saha said that the vehicle was being driven by his friend Apurv Singh (30), a native of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. Singh is employed in a private firm and currently lives in Gurugram.

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Police said Saha was travelling in the front passenger seat when the accident took place. The vehicle has been seized and Singh has been arrested. A medical examination of the accused was also conducted at the Safdarjung Hospital.

What victim's family said?

Surender Mattoo, the father of Sarthak Mattoo, said his son worked at an event management company in Gurgaon. He said his son left his house on Saturday morning at around 6:30 am, while he received the news of the accident an hour later.

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"The incident occurred near the Rajokri flyover. A Thar came up from behind and hit my son. After the collision, the vehicle ran over him and left him lying on the road. They just left him there. We received a call from one of Sarthak’s colleagues. A kind passerby had witnessed the accident. He even sent the location where he saw the Thar...He then called the PCR. We received the call from the office colleague around 7.30 or 7.45 AM, informing us that Sarthak had met with an accident," the father told ANI.

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"By the time we reached the Spinal Injuries Hospital, he was gone. They left my son lying on the road. The least they could have done was take him to the hospital. We learned there were two people in the vehicle... I appeal to all of you, please. I want justice," he added.

The father said Sarthak was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. He urged the government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to get justice for his son.

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