‘They said cockroaches would never…’: CJP founder Dipke shares video of Jantar Mantar crowd

Amid the Cockroach Janata Party's first protest in India, the movement's founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday shared a video from Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. “They said cockroaches will never come on the ground…” Dipke said in the post, with visuals showing the crowd at the protest site.

CJP protest(HT Photo)

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The massive protest was called for demanding the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, amid the row over NEET paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE Class 12 results. While Dipke led the protest at Jantar Mantar, activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the agitation.

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{{^usCountry}} CJP spokesperson Saurav Das also shared a photograph from the protest site. “HUGE NUMBER OF YOUNG PEOPLE GATHERED AT JANTAR MANTAR, PEACEFULLY!” he said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CJP spokesperson Saurav Das also shared a photograph from the protest site. “HUGE NUMBER OF YOUNG PEOPLE GATHERED AT JANTAR MANTAR, PEACEFULLY!” he said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dipke, who arrived in New Delhi earlier on Saturday from the United States, has threatened a pan-India agitation if Pradhan does not resign by 5 pm today. The CJP outfit was formed as a satirical reaction to remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing last month, when certain individuals were referred to as "cockroaches" and "parasites". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dipke, who arrived in New Delhi earlier on Saturday from the United States, has threatened a pan-India agitation if Pradhan does not resign by 5 pm today. The CJP outfit was formed as a satirical reaction to remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing last month, when certain individuals were referred to as "cockroaches" and "parasites". {{/usCountry}}

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Among those gathered at the protest site were students, competitive exam aspirants and parents, with several raising concerns over the education system. Dipke's video comes even as a section of the social media users had shared visuals from the protest site claiming a “smaller crowd” than anticipated. However, others shared photographs alleging a “massive” turnout.

What are the CJP's main demands?

Apart from the resignation of Pradhan, the outfit is demanding a digitisation in education system only after proper training. “We are digitalising everything from banking to education, but are we able to stop the wrong practices? The answer is no,” 50-year-old Radheshyam Kaithal, the father of three students pursuing higher education in Delhi, told Hindustan Times.

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The movement's focus remains on youth, specifically student's issues. “I don’t know about the party’s future, but for now at least they are talking about issues that matter to everyone—whether you are a student or a parent worrying about the education of your children,” 18-year-old Ronak Kumar from Delhi said.

The movement has urged for fairness and credibility in competitive examinations, while some have also highlighted the “mental pressure” on students. “Some students have ended their lives and lakhs are under constant mental pressure, and there’s no accountability,” Sugandha, a psychologist by profession, told Hindustan Times.

Six detained during protest at Jantar Mantar

Meanwhile, six people were detained from Jantar Mantar amid the protest to prevent a potential confrontation between two groups, PTI news agency reported citing officials. The detentions were made as a precautionary measure after police received inputs about the possibility of tensions between supporters and opposers of the outfit.

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The six people were taken into preventive custody when they were found trying to create disturbance near the protest site, according to PTI. There was a heavy security presence at the protest site, with more than 1,000 personnel deployed across New Delhi district and other sensitive areas.

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