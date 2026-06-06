Why CJP chose the Jantar Mantar as its protest site: A history of the 18th-century stone observatory

On an ordinary day, the deep-red brick structures of Delhi’s Jantar Mantar can look out of place. Unlike Mughal buildings with carved stone or Hindu temples with detailed sculpture, these forms are plain and geometric. They often feel closer to modern Bauhaus-style design than to an 18th-century monument. Today, the stone structures of Jantar Mantar sit behind a new political gathering. Track live updates here The Cockroach Janta Party is protesting today at the Jantar Mantar. (REUTERS)

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)has called for a peaceful sit-in at the site. The Party is protesting to demand the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan following anger over recent irregularities in the examination system. This mainly includes the NEET-UG paper leak case and the CBSE OSM row.

With over 1,000 Delhi Police personnel deployed, as per PTI, and CJP leaders expected to move through Parliament Street Police Station to complete permissions, Jantar Mantar is again becoming a key site for public protest in Delhi.

ALSO READ | Did US inform about Abhijeet Dipke's deportation? Govt gets question ahead of CJP protest

Why the CJP is protesting at Jantar Mantar Spokespersons for the group have said that Jantar Mantar is a natural site for such a gathering. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is expected to join the protest, has also called for peaceful participation and asked not to get violent or disrupt the cause.

“Jantar Mantar has historically been a site for peaceful dissent. We are confident that the police will give us permission,” spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said at a press meet on June 3. “To protest is our fundamental right by the Constitution,” chief spokesperson Saurav Das said.