‘No hinsa, offer flowers to police, bring a book’: CJP guidelines on big Delhi protest

The political satire outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to hold a major protest today at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The event is to be the group's first large-scale gathering on the ground. cjp-protests-jantar-mantar

Founder Abhijeet Dipke will arrive from the United States at 8 am. He intends to secure police clearance before the demonstration begins at 9 am.

The CJP has over 2 crore followers on Instagram. It is to be seen how many materialise on the protest site later today.

Why the CJP is protesting The education system has failed over one crore students and left them anxious of their future, Dipke alleged. The party has cited irregularities linked to the NEET paper leak case, along with concerns over recent CBSE examinations and its OSM-related issues. It has also raised questions over the accountability of the education system.

The demonstration would be open to all participants, regardless of political affiliation, the CJP said earlier. They invited students, their parents, and young people across the country to join in a peaceful protest.

ALSO READ | ‘Record everything, apply sunscreen’: CJP issues dos & don’ts for today's protest, shares full plan

CJP's message ahead of key protest CJP spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Varun Das posted a video Friday night. “My fellow cockroaches, the day has come. Tomorrow morning, we meet at Jantar Mantar. Tomorrow, we reset the education system of this country. Tomorrow, we ensure that our voices can no longer be ignored. Tomorrow, we reclaim our democracy and we reclaim this beautiful nation of ours,” they said.

“Abhijeet Dipke will be arriving at the airport. We will seek cooperation from the police and ask for permission. Whatever processes are required within legal boundaries, we will follow them. From there, we will proceed to Jantar Mantar, which is nearby. There, we will democratically exercise our right to dissent and our right to protest, in a peaceful manner, with love and harmony, fulfilling the purpose of this entire movement."

Supporters were earlier asked not to gather at the airport after an initial call by Dipke was withdrawn.

“We want to say that the people of this country are distressed. In just the past one month, six students have died by suicide. He is an incompetent education minister. Therefore, we directly appeal to you—[PM Narendra] Modi ji, please dismiss Dharmendra Pradhan. Sack him and restore our faith in democracy.”

“Please ensure that no violence is spread. If you see any violence, immediately capture it on video and report it to the Delhi Police. We are committed to peaceful and democratic protest. We are not here for any form of violence. If you see any such attempt, record it immediately. We stand for peace, we stand for democracy,” the said.