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'I mop floors, wash utensils, but still she...': Faridabad man dies by suicide after ‘harassment by wife, in-laws’

The man said he was committing suicide because of his wife, her sister and parents and accused them of physical and mental harassment.

Updated on: Jun 29, 2026 07:54 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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A man in Faridabad allegedly died by suicide on Sunday after posting a video on Instagram where he accused his wife and her parents of physical abuse and mental harassment.

The deceased died after hanging himself at his garment shop.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

The deceased, a resident of Sector 3 Housing Board in Faridabad, died after hanging himself at his garment shop.

In a video posted on the social media site before his death, the man said he was committing suicide because of his wife, her sister and parents and accused them of physical and mental harassment.

"These people have troubled me a lot. It has been two years since my marriage. In these two years, they have made me very unhappy," the man said in the video.

"I sweep the house, mop the floors and wash the utensils. After doing all this, she remains opposed to me. She doesn't care for my family... Her fights don't stop," he added.

Police said a case has been filed against eight people, including the wife and her parents at Sector-8 police station in Faridabad for abetment of suicide.

 
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HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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Home / India News / 'I mop floors, wash utensils, but still she...': Faridabad man dies by suicide after ‘harassment by wife, in-laws’
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