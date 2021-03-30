IND USA
A PIA aircraft on the runway. This is the third such instance of a balloon being discovered. .(File Photo)
india news

Third aircraft-shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it found in Jammu

Similar balloons were recovered by the police on March 10 and 16 in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector and Bhalwal area of Jammu respectively.
ANI | , Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 06:02 AM IST

An aircraft-shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it was recovered by Jammu and Kashmir police in the Kanachak area of Jammu.

This is the third such instance. Similar balloons were recovered by the police on March 10 and 16 in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector and Bhalwal area of Jammu respectively.

jammu
