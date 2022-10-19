Third case filed against Karnataka mutt’s former pontiff Sharanaru

The Chitradurga rural police in Karnataka have registered a first information report (FIR) against Jagadguru Murugarajendra Vidyapeetha Mutt’s former pontiff Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru and four others for allegedly keeping abandoned children in an orphanage run by the mutt without following due procedures, officials said.

Sharanaru is currently in Chitradurga jail after he was arrested in a sexual assault case under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on September 1. A similar new case was registered against him last week.

On September 23, the second additional session court in Chitradurga rejected the seer’s bail application and remanded him in judicial custody till October 21.

The latest case against the seer, under section 33 (adoption) and 34 (foster care) of Juvenile Justice Act, was registered on the basis of a complaint by district child protection unit officer P Lokeshwarappa, following orders from the child welfare committee (CWC), Chitradurga rural police circle inspector Balachandra Naik said.

“We have registered a case against four people, mainly Sharanaru, orphanage manager Parama Shivaiah, warden Rashmi and in-charge Veena, under the Juvenile Justice Act based on a complaint lodged by a child protection officer,” Naik said.

Lokeshwarappa said the complaint was filed on the orders of the CWC amid allegations that the orphanage had failed to follow protocols while keeping abandoned children. Upon investigation, at least two such cases were found true, he said.

“Out of 11 orphans, a 16-year-old girl and a four-year-old girl were not found to be registered with the CWC. Registration is important to enable the child’s adoption and rehabilitation. The lapses came to the notice of the CWC and I have now filed a complaint in this regard,” Lokeshwarappa told HT.

HT had reported on October 18 that a food vendor, who runs a stall near the mutt, alleged she had found an abandoned newborn baby nearby four years ago. Speaking to local media, she said while she took the baby home, a few men from the mutt later arrived and took away the newborn as a purported letter found next to the baby claimed the mutt should raise him.

Authorities in the mutt refused to comment on the matter.

As per procedures, orphanages are required to inform the CWC in case of discovery of an abandoned child, advocate and social activist Dr M K Madhu Kumar had said earlier.

Lokeshwarappa said he has also been instructed by CWC to make arrangements to counsel the 16-year-old girl to ascertain if she was sexually assaulted by Sharanaru for four years.

This came after Kumar on Monday filed a complaint with the CWC, district administration and police, alleging the teenager was sexually assaulted by the seer and urged for counselling.

“The girl slipped into depression. Other victims of sexual violence by the seer alleged the girl was also subjected to harassment by Sharanaru,” Kumar told HT.

The CWC said the girl was counselled twice but did not reveal any information indicating she was sexually harassed by the seer. Another round of counselling will be conducted for the girl, Lokeshwarappa said.

Sharanaru was arrested last month after two girls studying in a school and residing in a hostel run by the mutt accused him of sexual assault. He was arrested a week after an FIR was registered, as police and the state government faced criticism for alleged inaction in the case.

A fresh case was registered against him on October 13 after two more minor girls accused him of sexual assault. Six other staff members were also arrested.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru-based non-government organisation, which helped two minor girls register the case in Chitradurga district last week, accused police of violating guidelines while recording the statement of the survivors.

“The Chitradurga police went to the house of one of the minor girls for a statement without informing her mother. We, Odanadi (NGO), presented the victims before the CWC in Mysuru who instructed them to register the second FIR against the seer. The police going to record the statement without informing the girl’s mother is a violation of the Juvenile Justice Act. I have filed a complaint with CWC and deputy commissioner in this regard,” Odanadi director K V Stanley told HT.

Chitradurga superintendent of police K Parashurama said women police constables and a CWC member accompanied the team to the minor’s house. “If someone makes an allegation even during the investigation, how do we perform our duty,” he said.

The mutt is among the most influential religious centres for the Lingayat community, believed to be the single largest caste group in Karnataka. The community forms close to 16% of the state’s population.