Third man accused of torturing truck driver held in Rajasthan’s Barmer

india

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 23:26 IST

A third man accused of brutally thrashing and beating up a Muslim man last month in Rajasthan’s Barmer district was arrested on Sunday, senior officials said.

Barmer’s superintendent of police, Sharad Choudhary, confirmed the arrest of the man identified as Bharat Singh.

Bharat Singh, Moti Singh, Hinglaj Dan were arrested over four days after a video of them assaulting the Muslim man, who drives a truck for a living, for allegedly stealing a mobile phone went viral on social media on February 20.

The crime was committed on January 29 but came into light after the video of the attack was shared widely.

Dan, who was arrested on Saturday, and Moti Singh were produced before a court, which sent them to two days of police remand.

Reports said the accused have been booked several times on charges of smuggling and under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the past. Police have said they will look into those cases as well.

Choudhary, Barmer’s superintendent of police, also said that three policemen have been suspended after they failed to lodge a complaint by Moti Singh.

Moti Singh had approached the Bishala Chowki police to lodge a complaint against victim on February 4.

Singh had said that the 22-year-old victim had abused him and threatened to burn his shop. However, the policemen did not lodge Singh’s complaint but caught the victim and brought him to the post.

Sharad Choudhary said Bishala Chowki incharge, Hakam Singh, and two constables Hemraj and Harjiram have been suspended on charges of negligence towards duty.

Choudhary they failed to file the accused’s complaint even though there is a clear direction that police have to register a complaint immediately.

“Further action will be taken according to the investigation in the matter,” said Choudhary.

The latest crime has been reported close on the heels of another incident in Nagaur where a Dalit man was brutally tortured and a screwdriver dipped in petrol was inserted into his body.

Medical examination

Barmer Police brought the victim to Barmer on Saturday from Ajmer where he had taken his truck. They recorded his statement and a medical examination was conducted by a board.

The medical board has said in its report that there was no sign of internal injuries to the victim’s private part. It has also suggested further examination of the victim.

The state’s revenue minister Harish Choudhary and local MLA Mewaram Jain met the victim at the rural police station in Barmer.

The minister later said while speaking to reporters that the victim told him about the torture and that an iron rod was inserted inside his body by the accused.

Harish Choudhary said the government will ensure a fair investigation in the matter.

He also met the inspector general of police (Jodhpur range) Navjyoti Gogoi and other officials to take stock of the case.

The victim’s relatives have alleged they are being harassed by the police. They alleged the police have kept the victim’s brother, who had lodged the complaint against the men, at the police station for conducting an inquiry.