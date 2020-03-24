‘This is a type of curfew’: PM Modi explains what 21-day lockdown means

india

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 21:13 IST

Prime Minnister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced further tightening of measures to check the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19.

He said that the entire country will be under lockdown for 21 days which he said is required to break the cycle of infection.

“Every state, every union territory, every district, every village and every locality is being put under a lockdown. This is in effect a curfew, more stringent than the Janta Curfew,” PM Modi said explaining the new measure which comes into force from midnight tonight.

“There will be an economic cost, but saving the life of each and every Indian is the first priority for me,” he added. “I request you to remain wherever you are in the country.”

“If we are not able to manage this pandemic in the next 21 days, the country and your families will be set back by 21 years,” said the Prime Minister.

During his address, PM Modi said people are using innovative ways to spread awareness about the disease. “There is one such poster I liked and want to share with you. It says ‘Co-Ro-Na which means Koi Road Par Na Nikle (Nobody should come out on the roads)’. It gives a message in very few words.”

“Experts have said that if one contracts the virus today, it may take many days for it to exhibit its signs. During this period, the virus gets transmitted to all others who come in contact with such person,” the PM added.

He also said that this disease spreads like wildfire. “Coronavirus took 67 days to infect one lakh people, another lakh were affected in 11 days and the number reached 3 lakh in jut four days. This shows how fast this virus spreads,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that this is the time for patience and discipline. “I appeal to you with folded hands to remember people putting their lives at risk for our safety,” PM Modi said in his address.

He ended is nearly 30-minute-long address with an appeal to the countrymen to take care of themselves, their families and friends.